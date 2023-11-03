On Wednesday, October 25, 2023 Bill Burcalow, Past Quartermaster, from the VFW Post 2687 in Tomahawk presented Mike Thompson Co-Founder and past President of the Never Forgotten Honor Flight with a check for $7,500. at the Veterans Weekly Cup-of-Coffee group meeting in Rothschild.

The donation included $7300. from the Sew Pieceful Quilting store in Tomahawk and $200. from the VFW. The donation will pay for 15 veterans to take their “Trip of a lifetime” to Washington D.C. to see the Memorials built in their honor.

Story and photo courtesy of Mike Heilmann

