Obituaries are a community service courtesy of Helke and Brainard Funeral Homes.

Kent M. Zierer

Kent Michael Zierer, age 60, unexpectedly passed away at his home in Weston, WI on Sunday, October 29, 2023.

Kent was born in Marshfield, WI on January 5th, 1963 to Michael and Lottie Zierer. Kent was raised in Phillips, WI where he enjoyed running, hunting, fishing, and spending time outdoors with his family. Kent graduated from Phillips High School in 1981, and he was the valedictorian of his high school class. He went on to get his bachelor’s degree in math and physics at the University of Wisconsin – Eau Claire, and he graduated in 1986. Kent worked hard and excelled in his work in the insurance industry and had recently retired to spend time with his family.

Kent met the love of his life, Julie Hoffmann, on January 10, 1987 in Butternut, WI, at Idlewild Resort on an extremely cold night. They were engaged on November 1, 1988, and were united in marriage on June 24, 1989, at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in Butternut, WI. They were blessed with 3 beautiful children, Hannah, Grant and Ava.

Kent will always be remembered for his kindness, patience, quick wit, great sense of humor, ability to have fun, and his humble and gentle spirit. He loved his family endlessly, and he loved every minute that he spent with them. He was always willing to lend a hand and help with any project or repair that was needed. Kent had a love of learning and was always researching and reading books. Kent embodied what it meant to be a good Christian, and he was a man of strong faith in God. In their marriage, Kent and Julie enjoyed many trips, cruises, and adventures throughout the years. Kent was an avid Milwaukee Brewers, Green Bay Packers, Milwaukee Bucks, and Wisconsin Badgers fan. He enjoyed watching every game, win or lose. He was a long time supporter of the Arbor Day Foundation because of his love of the outdoors. He also enjoyed living the Jeep life, and was always ready to give the Jeep Wave. Kent was a volunteer coach for the Reedsburg Area Special Olympics teams, and truly enjoyed every minute supporting his daughter, Ava, and her friends. We could not have asked for a better husband, father, son, and friend, and will miss Kent every minute of every day. His memory will live on in the hearts of all those who loved him.

Kent was preceded in death by his grandparents, Walter and Virginia Zierer and Edward and Phyllis Keilman, and his beloved dogs, Charlie and Chet.

Kent will be dearly missed by his loving wife, Julie, his three wonderful children, Hannah, Grant and Ava, and his beloved dog, Lucy. He is survived by his parents, Michael and Lottie Zierer, and one brother, Brent (Christy) Zierer, and their children, Cacia, Cade and Kiana. He is further survived by his mother-in-law, Bonnie Patterson, and his sisters-in-law, Carla (Joe) Jerroll and Connie (Martin) Pilarski, as well as aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces, nephews and many great friends.

Funeral services to celebrate Kent’s life will be held on Friday, November 10, 2023 at St. Mark’s Catholic Church in Rothschild, WI from 10:30am-11:30am. A funeral mass to follow will begin at 11:30am. Please join us as we celebrate the remarkable life of a man who brought joy, love, and laughter to all. Brainard Funeral Home of Weston has been honored to walk with this family in their time of need.

Kent Michael Zierer, may you rest in eternal peace, knowing that your legacy will live on in the hearts of those you touched and inspired. You will be missed greatly, and we love you so much.

Betty Petzold

Betty Ann Marie Petzold, 78, went home to her Lord and Savior in heaven, on Wednesday, November 1st, 2023.

Betty was born on November 12th, 1944. Her birth parents were Emily and Sigmund Zick. Her adopted parents were Harold and Genevieve Busche.

After graduation from Newman High School Betty worked as a private secretary.

Betty married the love of her life, Richard Petzold on August 26th, 1967. They had one daughter, Ricarda (Riki) Edelburg. Betty loved spending time with her family.

She was a devoted wife, mother, and grandmother. She was an excellent seamstress and talented artist. She had a strong faith in God.

Betty is survived by her husband Richard Petzold, daughter Riki (Craig) Edelburg, granddaughter Indi Edelburg, sister Joan Smith and many neices and nephew.

The family would like to give a heartfelt thank you to the compassionate care givers at Wausau Aspirus Palliative care.

The family will have a private celebration of Betty’s life.

Mid Wisconsin Cremation Society is assisting family at this time. Online condolences may be expressed at MWCS.WS

