Wausau Pilot & Review

For the sixth straight year, Wausau Pilot & Review is part of a national fundraising initiative to bolster local news gathering efforts. This year, fundraising will also assist in the newspaper’s continued legal battle.

NewsMatch, a collaborative fundraising movement to support independent, public service journalism, launched this week and will run through Dec. 31. Wausau Pilot & Review is one of 350 Institute for Nonprofit News Network newsrooms approved to participate in NewsMatch 2023 campaigns — leveraging a $6.4 million investment from a coalition of more than 17 national and regional funders to build local support for essential news and information that communities need.

From now through Dec. 31, all donations up to $1,000 are matched twice, tripling the impact of those dollars. Readers will receive a series of emails throughout the fundraising effort, but Wausau Pilot & Review remains free to read with no paywall in place.

Funds raised will go to support salaries for four full-time and two part-time staff members along with open records fees, operational costs, reporting resources and other necessary expenses. Donations are tax-deductible to the extent of the law.

To make a one-time donation, visit Wausau Pilot & Review’s GoFundMe page dedicated to legal expenses. Monthly and annual donations can be made online at this link or by sending a check to 500 N. Third St., Wausau WI 54403.

NewsMatch ensures every community has reliable news by transforming how they support the journalism that serves them. Since 2017, the campaign has helped raise over $271 million nationwide to jumpstart emerging newsrooms and support independent media outlets that produce fact-based, nonpartisan news and information.

Want to support work around the state or in other communities? From now through Dec. 31, a portion of gifts to participating newsrooms will be matched through NewsMatch. Find a newsroom that covers the topics and places close to you.

NewsMatch is supported by the Knight Foundation, The Democracy Fund, The Schwab Charitable Fund, The Joyce Foundation, The Kaphan Foundation and additional funders. Find out more here.

