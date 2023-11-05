Find More Donation + Volunteer Opportunities. Go to the United Way Volunteer Connection volunteer website at unitedwaymc.galaxydigital.com.

Run, Walk, Or Volunteer To Fight Hunger. Thanksgiving Day morning, runners and walkers (strollers and pets are welcome, too!) will complete a 3-mile race to raise money for the Marathon County Hunger Coalition. Volunteer teams can help as course marshals, setting up and restocking refreshment areas, or tearing down post-race. Register at www.runsignup.com/unitedwayturkeytrot2023.

Bring Your Family or Group To Share Holiday Cheer. Volunteers are invited to share their talents and passions with Mountain Terrace Senior Living residents this holiday season. Love to sing carols? At Mountain Terrace, we love to listen. Belong to a church? Host a Christmas Bible study. Love to bake? Grab the cookies: we have the decorators. Love to do crafts? Come show us how to do it. Scheduling is flexible. Contact Natashia at 715-203-4961 or natashia.lashua@mountainterraceliving.com to set up a time to visit.

Educators Needed. As a community preparedness volunteer for the American Red Cross, you can help individuals, families and communities reduce the risk of a disaster and prepare to respond effectively and cope with disasters when they happen. The American Red Cross seeks compassionate and committed people to help youth programs and community preparedness education opportunities, like hands-only CPR and providing disaster education presentations. To learn more, contact Lee at lee.borofka@redcross.org.

Do You Like Meeting New People? ProMedica volunteers spend time socializing and providing companionship with people receiving hospice services. Activities include reading to patients, playing cards, going on walks, providing caregiver relief, watching game shows and listening to their stories. Visit schedule is set by the volunteer and is flexible. Call Mary at 715-344-4541 to learn how to become a part of the team.

In-Kind Donated Items Needed

Children’s Winter Gear Needed. The Community Closet at the United Way of Marathon County seeks winter outerwear donations. Specifically, snow pants and coats, sizes 12 months through big kid 16-18 are needed. Drop off donations at the United Way office, 705 S. 24th Ave., Suite 440, in Wausau, during business hours.

Preschool Supplies Needed. Head Start-Marathon County needs the following items to supply its preschool program for children from low-income families and/or foster homes: Kleenex tissues, two-pocket folders, crayons, blunt children’s scissors, backpacks, glue sticks, pencil bags/boxes, Ziploc bags (all sizes), watercolor paint.

Source: United Way of Marathon County

