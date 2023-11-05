Wausau Pilot & Review

Multiple agencies responded to a fire Saturday that began in a garage and quickly spread to an adjacent duplex, while two people were inside.

At least five departments sent personnel to the scene of the blaze, at a home in the 1300 block of Foothill Avenue.

The blaze was reported at about 7:30 p.m. Nov. 4 and was extinguished about an hour later. Both people inside the duplex escaped safely and no other buildings were damaged in the blaze, officials said.

The cause of the fire was not immediately released.

