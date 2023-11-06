Wausau Pilot & Review

Two people died, a squad car was struck and a dog perished in a crash Sunday in southern Wisconsin, officials said.

The crash was reported at about 5 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 5 on Hwy. 73 in Dane County. A southbound driver crossed over into the northbound lane of traffic and crashed head-on into an oncoming vehicle, officials said.

Both drivers died. A 28-year-old man riding in the northbound vehicle was injured and transported to a hospital for treatment, where he was last reported in stable condition.

One of two dogs in the northbound vehicle died; the other survived. A medical helicopter was paged to the scene, but was canceled shortly after it was dispatched.

A squad car assigned to a deputy investigating the crash was struck, but there’s been no word on whether the deputy was injured.

Names have not been released and the crash remains under investigation. A portion of Hwy. 73 was closed for about five hours while investigators cleared the scene.

