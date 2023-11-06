Wausau Pilot & Review

WISCONSIN RAPIDS – D.C. Everest will send four athletes in three events to the state meet after three first-place finishes at the WIAA Division 1 girls swimming sectional on Saturday at Lincoln High School.

The Division 1 2023 WIAA State Girls Swimming Championship will be held Saturday, Nov. 11, at Waukesha South High School.

Lilliana Jessen tied for first in the 50-yard freestyle in 24.88 seconds, Marisol Swenson won the 100 butterfly in 57.95 seconds, and the 200 freestyle relay team of Swenson, Cenia Stefonek Nevaeh Mathwich and Jessen won in 1:40.32 to earn spots at the state meet.

Wausau West also competed at the sectional, but did not have any state meet qualifiers.

The Warriors’ top finish was from the 200 medley relay team of Nora Keele, Gracin Dittmar, Eva Jaroski and Natalie Moran, which took eighth in 2:01.49.

Click here for complete results, courtesy of the WIAA

Like this: Like Loading...