Obituaries are a community service courtesy of Helke and Brainard Funeral Homes.

Diane M. Siewert

Diane Siewert, 75, passed away peacefully on November 4, 2023, at Aspirus Wausau Hospital, following a short, but aggressive illness.

She was born November 14, 1947, to Doris Labertew and Donald (Duke) Robbins in Wheatland, Wyoming. She graduated from Wheatland High School in 1966, and Wright Beauty Academy in Cheyenne, Wyoming in 1968.

On March 22, 1969 she married Gary Siewert at First Methodist Church in Wheatland, Wyoming. They lived in Cheyenne, WY until Gary’s service in the United States Air Force was completed. Early in 1970, they moved to Wausau, WI where they raised two children, Lisa and Jason. Diane loved sports, especially baseball. She was a Green Bay Packer fan through thick and thin. She loved the Milwaukee Brewers, keeping close track of their record each season, rarely missing a game. She enjoyed arts and crafts, old movies, sewing, family dinners and many Saturday evening shopping trips with Lisa. Diane was a great wife, mom and grandma, and she will be missed and remembered every day. Some of her favorite times were spent with her three grandchildren that she was so proud of. She always had time to read, color and play games with them. She spent summers at baseball games as Ryan grew up and loved to watch him play. She loved the holidays and always enjoyed having the family together to share a meal, whether it was a holiday feast, a routine dinner or a cookout. The time together and the people around the table were what mattered most.

Diane is survived by her husband of 54 years, Gary; daughter, Lisa (Mark) Rasmussen; son, Dr. Jason (Lisa) Siewert; and grandchildren, Ryan Rasmussen, Violet Siewert and Calvin Siewert, all of Wausau; her mother, Doris Labertew; and sisters, Suzanne (Jack) Carey and Barb Moody of Wheatland, Wyoming; step sisters, Judy Patek, Port O Connor, TX and Connie Young of Deport, TX; and nine nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her father, Duke Robbins; and stepfather, who was a great Dad, John W. Labertew.

At Diane’s request, a funeral will not be held. Instead, a small family gathering will be scheduled at a later date to celebrate her life. The family would like to extend their thanks to the great nursing and hospice care staff at Aspirus Wausau Hospital who provided great care and comfort for her final weeks. Their compassion, kindness and smiles made all the difference during some difficult days.

Ronald J. Raasch

Ronald James Raasch, lovingly known as Ron, unexpectedly passed away on Friday, November 3, 2023, at his home in Hatley, WI. Born on April 21, 1948, in Wausau, WI, to Roland and Germaine. Ron lived a fulfilling life surrounded by his loved ones.

Ron retired from Greenheck Fan after 30+ years. His true passion was for farming and cherished the simple pleasures that nature provided. He had a strong belief in his faith and attended church every Sunday. Ron enjoyed cooking and making homemade sausage. Ron was also known for his love for his grandchildren, who brought so much joy and laughter into his life. He loved taking them on adventures and creating cherished memories together.

In his free time, Ron enjoyed the occasional trips to casinos where he would enjoyed a game of Blackjack or try his luck on the slots. Ron and Suzanne would enjoy bus trips to the UP with friends.

Ron shared a beautiful journey of love and companionship with his devoted wife, Suzanne, for an incredible 55 years. They built a strong and resilient bond that was an inspiration to all who knew them. Together, they navigated life’s ups and downs, always supporting and caring for one another.

Ron leaves behind a legacy of love and devotion. He is survived by his beloved wife, Suzanne, and their three children, Denise (Dan) Kellner, Annette (Jeff) Schaupp, and Vickie (Brad) Varsho. Ron’s grandchildren, Dustin (Jacie), Dalton, Marissa (Cory), Alexis (Keegan), Lauren, and Julia, brought immense joy to his life. He was especially delighted to have welcomed his great-grandson, Leo, into the family. Ron is also survived by his brother, Russell (Brenda), and his brother-in-law, Aldred (Sandy) Holewinski, and will be deeply missed by nieces, nephews and friends.

Ron was preceded in death by his parents, his brothers Donald and Richard (Peggy), and his in-laws, Leo and Victoria Holewinski. He was also preceded by his sister-in-law, Marilyn Holewinski.

There will be a memorial gathering on Thursday, November 9 at ST. FLORIAN CATHOLIC CHURCH, 500 Church Ln., Hatley from 9-10:45 am with Ron’s memorial service to follow at 11 am.

Ron’s family would like to thank the Marathon County Sheriff Department and Hatley and Riverside EMS for their compassionate care shown to the family.

Ron’s memory will be cherished forever, and his spirit will live on in the hearts of all those who had the privilege of knowing him.

Mary Ann Barrows

Mary Ann Barrows, age 90, passed away peacefully on November 2, 2023, at Pride TLC under the care of Aspirus Comfort Care and Hospice. She was born to William Sr. and Marie (Simons) Barwick on August 19, 1933.

Mary Ann loved going to the Concerts on the Square in Downtown Wausau. She also shared a passion with her husband for the antique car club.

Mary Ann is survived by her sister Phyllis Aschebrook and sister-in-law Carol Barwick. She is further survived by nieces, a nephew, other relatives and friends. She is preceded in death by her husband, John “Jack” Barrows, brothers, William Jr. and James Barwick.

Funeral services will be held at Brainard Funeral Home- Everest Chapel, 5712 Memorial Court, Weston, on Friday, November 10, at 11:00 am. Visitation will be from 10:00 am until the time of service. Interment to follow at St. Joseph Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials in Mary Ann’s name can be given to a charity of your choice.

Mary Ann’s niece, Cathy, would like to thank the staff at Pride-TLC and Aspirus Hospice for the exceptional care given to Mary Ann.

Craig J. Guillaume

Craig John Guillaume, a loving husband, son, father, and dedicated salesperson, passed away on November 1, 2023, at the age of 58. He was born on May 5, 1965, in Wausau, WI, to his mother Linda Graebel and the late Willmer Guillaume.

Craig’s vibrant spirit and warm personality had a positive impact on all who knew him. With an indomitable passion for life, he cherished simple pleasures, such as fishing, selling ice cream, playing with his beloved dog Remy, watching action movies, racing, football, snowmobiling, and sitting around a campfire. However, his greatest joy was found in creating precious memories with his family and friends.

Educated at the local high school, Craig went on to build a successful career as a dedicated salesperson in the auto parts industry. His exceptional work ethic, charming demeanor, and unwavering commitment to customer satisfaction made him highly respected among his colleagues and clients.

Craig will forever be remembered for his vibrant presence at family gatherings, cherishing each moment with his wife, Tammy Guillaume, daughter, Kayla Wood. and Mother Linda. His unconditional love and support were always evident, and his family will forever hold him close in their hearts.

He is also survived by his brother, Ricky Guillaume, and his uncles, Joe Goulet and Randy (Penny) Goulet. Craig’s kind and compassionate nature extended beyond his immediate family, as he also embraced his brother-in-law, Brian Wood, as a treasured member of his own. Special Friend: Bob and many other relatives and friends. He is preceded in death by his Father Willmer Guillaume, Mother-in-law: Adeline Danner, Aunt: Diane Goulet, and many other relatives and friends.

Craig John Guillaume brought laughter, warmth, and unwavering love to all who had the privilege of knowing him. He will be deeply missed and forever cherished. May his soul find peace, and may his memories bring comfort to those who mourn his loss.

A private service will be held at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, the family kindly requests donations to be made to a charity of personal choice in memory of Craig John Guillaume.

Kent M. Zierer

Kent Michael Zierer, age 60, unexpectedly passed away at his home in Weston, WI on Sunday, October 29, 2023.

Kent was born in Marshfield, WI on January 5th, 1963 to Michael and Lottie Zierer. Kent was raised in Phillips, WI where he enjoyed running, hunting, fishing, and spending time outdoors with his family. Kent graduated from Phillips High School in 1981, and he was the valedictorian of his high school class. He went on to get his bachelor’s degree in math and physics at the University of Wisconsin – Eau Claire, and he graduated in 1986. Kent worked hard and excelled in his work in the insurance industry and had recently retired to spend time with his family.

Kent met the love of his life, Julie Hoffmann, on January 10, 1987 in Butternut, WI, at Idlewild Resort on an extremely cold night. They were engaged on November 1, 1988, and were united in marriage on June 24, 1989, at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in Butternut, WI. They were blessed with 3 beautiful children, Hannah, Grant and Ava.

Kent will always be remembered for his kindness, patience, quick wit, great sense of humor, ability to have fun, and his humble and gentle spirit. He loved his family endlessly, and he loved every minute that he spent with them. He was always willing to lend a hand and help with any project or repair that was needed. Kent had a love of learning and was always researching and reading books. Kent embodied what it meant to be a good Christian, and he was a man of strong faith in God. In their marriage, Kent and Julie enjoyed many trips, cruises, and adventures throughout the years. Kent was an avid Milwaukee Brewers, Green Bay Packers, Milwaukee Bucks, and Wisconsin Badgers fan. He enjoyed watching every game, win or lose. He was a long time supporter of the Arbor Day Foundation because of his love of the outdoors. He also enjoyed living the Jeep life, and was always ready to give the Jeep Wave. Kent was a volunteer coach for the Reedsburg Area Special Olympics teams, and truly enjoyed every minute supporting his daughter, Ava, and her friends. We could not have asked for a better husband, father, son, and friend, and will miss Kent every minute of every day. His memory will live on in the hearts of all those who loved him.

Kent was preceded in death by his grandparents, Walter and Virginia Zierer and Edward and Phyllis Keilman, and his beloved dogs, Charlie and Chet.

Kent will be dearly missed by his loving wife, Julie, his three wonderful children, Hannah, Grant and Ava, and his beloved dog, Lucy. He is survived by his parents, Michael and Lottie Zierer, and one brother, Brent (Christy) Zierer, and their children, Cacia, Cade and Kiana. He is further survived by his mother-in-law, Bonnie Patterson, and his sisters-in-law, Carla (Joe) Jerroll and Connie (Martin) Pilarski, as well as aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces, nephews and many great friends.

Funeral services to celebrate Kent’s life will be held on Friday, November 10, 2023 at St. Mark’s Catholic Church in Rothschild, WI from 10:30am-11:30am. A funeral mass to follow will begin at 11:30am. Please join us as we celebrate the remarkable life of a man who brought joy, love, and laughter to all. Brainard Funeral Home of Weston has been honored to walk with this family in their time of need.

Kent Michael Zierer, may you rest in eternal peace, knowing that your legacy will live on in the hearts of those you touched and inspired. You will be missed greatly, and we love you so much.

Glenn E. Luscher

Glenn Elmer Luscher, age 97, passed away peacefully on November 3, 2023, surrounded by his family. He was born on May 1, 1926, to Vilas and Clara Luscher. Glenn lived a fulfilling life surrounded by the love of his family.

Glenn’s passion for woodworking, fishing, reading, word search, and playing cards brought him countless hours of happiness. He was known for his skilled craftsmanship and took pride in creating beautiful pieces with his own hands. When he wasn’t busy in his workshop, he could be found casting his fishing line into the nearby lakes, enjoying the serene tranquility of nature. Glenn was also an avid reader, always immersing himself in various books, expanding his knowledge and sharing information with others about Jehova.

After retiring, Glenn embarked on a new adventure with his wife, Geraldine. Together, they traveled. Meeting new people while exploring different towns and cities brought them great joy and allowed them to create lasting memories.

Glenn will be forever cherished and deeply missed by his loving wife of 75 years, Geraldine; children, Lorna (the late Pete) Krause and Terry (Sue) Luscher; grandchildren: LaTonia (the late Fred), Crystal, Heather (Leighton), Sarah (Keith), Jason (Jessel), Christopher (Tonia), Angela (Jon), Virginia, Dan, Jennifer, Johanna (Frank), and Alfred James; great-grandchildren and great great-grandchildren. He is further survived by other relatives and friends and is preceded in death by his daughter, Charlene; son, Glenn Jr.; and grandson, Jonathon.

A service will be held November 11, 2023, at 11:00 am at Kingdom Hall of Jehovah Witness, 627 County Road N, Birnamwood.

Glenn’s family would like to express their deep gratitude to Aspirus Comfort Care & Hospice.

William M. Robichaud

William (Bill) Mead Robichaud of Wausau, WI, age 90, passed away peacefully on October 21, 2023, from a malignant brain tumor. He was born on June 14,1933, in Oconto Falls, WI, and grew up in Florence, WI, the youngest of three children. He is survived by his loving wife, Lynda Robichaud, his daughters Nicki (Doug) Patterson, Renee (Frank) Stains, Shelley (Dan) Morales, eight grandchildren, and five great-grandchildren. He is preceded in death by his sisters, Barbara (Lee) Miller and MaryAnn (Frank) Manci, his brothers-in-law, and grandson, Daniel Stains.

Bill graduated from Florence High School in 1951, where he was on the varsity football, basketball, and baseball teams as a freshman. He received his B.S. degree in Animal Husbandry from UW Madison. After a short stint as First Lieutenant in the U.S. Army, he got a job with the National Livestock and Meat Board, then Poultry Board, traveling the country educating people on how to cut and prepare meat on television, in classroom lectures, and at trade shows. While working on the road in Chicago, he met a beautiful airline stewardess, Lynda Sue Nash, and eventually married her in 1965. They lived in Green Bay for two years before moving to Wausau. Bill and his friend, Bill Sneider, embarked on a business venture by starting the first Stop-n-Go store; Stop-n-Go stores became the first convenience stores to offer self-serve gasoline in Wisconsin. After selling the store chain, he became a stockbroker with Piper, Jaffray, and Hopwood and remained there until he retired.

Bill was very active and loved golfing, hunting, fishing, skiing, snowmobiling, curling, racquetball, and playing cards. He also enjoyed a good ‘ole Wisconsin brandy old-fashioned. He was generous and liked helping people in numerous ways, including chopping and hauling wood, gifting his homemade banana bread, or assisting financially. His faith in Jesus was important to him, and he was a member of Immanuel Baptist Church and then Highland Community Church.

He was a proud father and grandpa and taught many the importance of family. He was influential in the Wausau community and touched many lives in the 55 years he lived there. His gregarious laughter, hearty hugs, and skilled story telling will be greatly missed.

Bill’s family is forever grateful for the kind and compassionate staff at Wausau Aspirus Hospice House, who brought him dignity, humor, and quality care during his final months.

Family and friends are invited to attend a memorial service at Highland Community Church, 1005 N. 28th Ave., Wausau, on Saturday, November 18 at 12 PM. Visitation will begin at 11 AM, with a luncheon to follow the service.

Donations are preferred in lieu of flowers and may be given in his memory to:

Forest Springs Ministries https://forestsprings.us/donate/details

Our Daily Bread https://secure.ourdailybread.org/planned-giving/#memory-giving

Judith L. Strate

Judith Leigh Strate, lovingly known as Judy, passed away on October 31, 2023, surrounded by her loved ones in Wausau, WI. She was born on June 3, 1943, in Grinnell, Iowa to Norman Roseland and Elinor Roseland.



Judy’s career path took her on a remarkable journey in the medical field. She began as a registered nurse at Beloit Medical Hospital in Wisconsin before moving on to Mercy Hospital in Massachusetts. Her passion for nursing extended beyond the hospital walls as she taught nursing at a Vocational High School and served as a visiting nurse for Roncalli Home Health. Later in her career, Judy joined Liberty Mutual Insurance Company as a nurse case manager and eventually rose to become the Director of Utilization Management. Her tireless dedication and compassion made a significant impact on the lives she touched throughout her career.



Outside of work, Judy found joy in spending time with her family and friends. She cherished every moment she had with them, especially while spoiling her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Family gatherings were filled with love, laughter, and cherished memories that will forever be treasured.



Judy had many hobbies and interests that brought her immense happiness. She was an avid reader who could often be found lost in the pages of a captivating book. Journaling allowed her to express herself creatively and reflect on life’s moments both big and small. Additionally, Judy possessed a talent for sewing and quilting, that truly showcased her artistic abilities.



Amongst her proudest accomplishments was being an active member of First Presbyterian Church in Wausau. Her faith was an integral part of her life, providing strength and guidance during challenging times. Judy left an indelible mark within the church community through her involvement and unwavering commitment to spreading kindness and compassion.



Judy’s friendly disposition made it easy for others to open up to her. She was a loving, caring, and accepting individual who could always be relied upon. Judy’s trustworthy nature and exceptional listening skills made her a dependable confidante for her loved ones and friends. Her impact on the lives she touched will continue to ripple through time.



Judy’s passing leaves behind a void that will be deeply felt by all who knew and loved her. She is survived by her mother, Elinor Roseland, at the remarkable age of 102 years old. Judy’s loving memory will also be carried on by her daughter, Jennifer Strate Mullen, and son, Joel Strate. She was a cherished mother-in-law to Ed Mullen and Suzi Strate. Judy’s grandchildren, Patrick, Nicholas, Meghan Mullen, and Charlie Strate brought immense joy to her life, as well as her great-grandchildren Noah and Paul Mullen. She is also survived by her partner Ronald Schubert.



In addition to her immediate family, Judy’s memory will live on in the hearts of her deceased sister Beverly Gustafson and her late husband Richard Strate.



To honor Judith Leigh Strate’s life, a visitation service will be held at First Presbyterian Church in Wausau on November 8, 2023. Friends and family are invited to gather at 406 Grant St starting at 1:00 PM with the memorial service following at 2:00 PM.



Judy’s battle with interstitial lung disease over the past two years showcased her strength and resilience in the face of adversity. While she may no longer be physically present with us, Judy’s legacy of love, compassion, and dedication will forever remain an inspiration to all who were fortunate enough to have known her.



PEO was very dear to Judy’s heart. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in memory of Judy to PEO Chapter CO, 2501 Parkway Lane, Weston, WI 54476



We extend our deepest condolences to all those mourning the loss of Judith Leigh Strate. May her soul find eternal rest, and may her spirit continue to guide and inspire us all.

Sara J. Thiele-Irwin

Sara J. Thiele-Irwin, 59, of Wausau, passed into Heaven from natural causes on October 31, 2023.

She was the second child of Duane and Nancy Thiele born on February 10, 1964 at Wausau Hospital.

Sara was very active in the Wausaqua Water Ski Club as was her entire family. She graduated from D.C. Everest High School where she had many friends and was a good student.

Sara lived in Madison for many years, working at WPS Insurance Co. as a claims auditor. She was also a caregiver to a friend and his wife until he passed away.

Moving back to Wausau and rekindling with her family was very important to Sara, as she truly loved her mom, siblings and nephews.

Sara is survived by a daughter, Danielle Irwin-Hall, mother Nancy Thiele, sisters Jane Thiele (Mark Fitze) and Rhonda Staysniak (Dr. Tom Staysniak, nephews Nick Thiele, Alex and Jake Staysniak, grandchildren Alannah McCord and Owen Hall.

She was preceded in death by her father Duane Thiele, brother Daniel Thiele, special aunt and uncle Linda and Patrick Green, Donald Yunk, Jean Evue and grandparents and cousins.

Sara was happiest working at Granite Peak for five years as a lift operator. She made the guest skiers very welcome, especially the little tots who loved her and called her “The Hill Mom”. Sara was honored as VIP employee for three years in a row of which she was most proud. Some of her attributes were dependability in her work duties, friendly to everyone but most of all a BIG heart. She loved dogs and they all seemed to love her at first sight too.

She was very good to her mother and they had a special bond together. She will be missed forever. Thank you, Sara, for being my daughter. Love you more!

The funeral will take place at St. Mark’s Parish in Rothschild on November 10, 2023. Visitation at 2:00 in the church and Mass at 3:00 with a lunch to fallow.

Mid Wisconsin Cremation Society is assisting family at this time. Online condolences may be expressed at MWCS.WS

Bruce A. Fochs

Bruce Fochs, 66, Wausau passed away unexpectedly on Monday, October 30th at his home.

Bruce was born on May 27th, 1957 to Roman and Gertrude (Kitty) Fochs in Wausau. He was baptized and confirmed at St. Peter’s Lutheran Church in Schofield, WI. Bruce attended Wausau West High School and graduated in 1981.

Throughout the years you would often find Bruce spending time fishing or camping with family and friends. When not spending time outdoors, he did enjoy playing pool and was known to be a bit of a pool “shark” in his day. Bruce was often referred to as the “cobble master” as he loved to tinker with various odds and ends.

Bruce held a very special place in his heart for his beloved cats; “hairball” and “kitty” as well as his dog “bear”.

Survivors include his three children; Craig (Kristine) Fochs of Wausau, Tim (Amber Spatz) Fochs of Wausau, Trischa Fochs of Green Bay, stepdaughter Jami Vigil of Green Bay, as well as sixteen grandchildren throughout the area.

He is also survived by his siblings; Debra Fochs of Kronenwetter, WI, Carol Anderson of Waunakee, WI, Marlene Borth, AZ, and Jeff Fochs of Weston, WI. Additionally, his nieces; Tracy Anderson, Amy Anderson-Schweppe, Lisa Wyley, and nephew Jason Borth.

Bruce is preceded in death by his parents Roman and Gertrude “Kitty” Fochs. With heavy hearts his three grandchildren; Kyleigh Fochs, Gavin Fochs, and Nos Welter.

A celebration of life will be held at John Buettgen Funeral Home Schofield, WI, on November 10th, 2023 from 11am to 1pm. Friends are welcome.

John J. Buettgen Funeral Home is assisting family at this time. Online condolences may be expressed at HonorOne.com

Clifford F. Gronholm Sr.

Clifford Frank Gronholm Sr., 73, of Merrill, WI, passed away on November 2, 2023. He was born on June 3, 1950, in Ashland WI, to the late Kosti and Helen Gronholm.

Clifford was an Electrician for his entire career until retirement. He was a member of IBEW Local 430 and the National Electrical Contractors Association. One of his favorite memories was being directly involved in installing the electrical at the Racine County Zoo. Clifford had a wide variety of electrical experience, from climbing power poles to residential, industrial, and institutional work. Retiring from the State of Wisconsin where he worked at Racine Correctional Institution as an electrician.

Clifford had a green thumb and loved gardening. He also enjoyed spending time with his children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren. Cliff was a long-time member of the WBFA and had a passion for fishing in bass tournaments, hunting, and golf. He cherished the weekly card game nights and Trivial Pursuit gatherings with his family. Oldies Country music could always be heard playing on his radio.

Clifford is survived by his sons, Clifford Gronholm Jr, Jason Gronholm, Robert Gronholm (girlfriend Tara); daughters, Katrina (Steve) Woller, Sara Gronholm; 14 grandchildren, 17 great-grandchildren; sisters, Shirley Gronholm, Darlene (Billy) Bowen, Sandi (Gordon) Starkey; brothers, Mark (Annette) Gronholm, William (Kathy) Gronholm, Gerald Gronholm, Marvin (Beth) Gronholm, Douglas Gronholm.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Donna May Gronholm, sister Linda Allen.

A funeral service will be held at John Buettgen Funeral Home in Schofield, WI, on Monday, November 13, 2023. Visitation will be held from 10-11:30am, with the service starting at 11:30am. John J Buettgen Funeral Home is assisting family. At this time online condolences may be expressed at HonorOne.com

Like this: Like Loading...