By Shereen Siewert

A Wausau man is facing attempted first-degree intentional homicide after he allegedly beat a woman and said he would kill her and her family.

Donald Warren, 35, is being held in the Marathon County Jail on a $250,000 cash bond. Charges were filed Oct. 27 against Warren, who has at least one active restraining order related to the alleged victim in the case, according to the police report. A probable cause hearing was held on Oct. 12.

Police responded Oct. 11 to a home in the 500 block of North First Avenue for a report of a woman injured in a domestic dispute. When officers arrived, they discovered dried blood on the floor in the kitchen and living room and on bed sheets, and a knife was lying at the top of the stairs. The woman had significant injuries and said Warren punched her multiple times with a closed fist, stabbed her in the abdomen with the knife, tried to beat her head against the wall and strangled her to the point where she lost consciousness.

On previous occasions, Warren allegedly threatened to kill the woman and put her body in the woods where “nobody would find her” and made threats against her family, taking her phone and keys to prevent her from calling for help.

Warren, who does not yet have an attorney representing him, has a pretrial conference on Nov. 27. He faces up to 66 years in prison, including enhanced penalties for a previous felony conviction, if he is found guilty. Court records show he was previously convicted in July of failing to report to jail, which is a felony.

You are advised that a charge is merely an accusation and that a defendant is presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty.