Fire officials say the blaze that badly damaged a Weston duplex Saturday started when a container of mixed gasoline was exposed to sparks from grinding or welding activities in a garage.

A press release, posted by the South Area Fire and Emergency Response District to social media but not sent to the press, detailed the cause of the fire. The blaze was reported at about 7:30 p.m. Nov. 4 at a home on Foothill Drive. Emergency scanner traffic indicated the home was in Schofield, but the property lies in Weston.

The garage roof collapsed from the fire, which extended into an adjoining bedroom, bathroom and attic space of the duplex, officials said. A firefighter was injured and was treated at an emergency room. All members of the family evacuated safely and two kittens were rescued from the home and returned to their owners.

Fire crews from Wausau, Riverside, Ringle and Mosinee assisted, as did the Wausau Salvation Army, American Red Cross and Wisconsin Public Service.

The fire has been ruled accidental.

