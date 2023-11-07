Wausau Pilot & Review

A man was arrested Monday after allegedly robbing a bank in northern Wisconsin and leading police on a high speed chase.

The suspect, whose name was not immediately release, ultimately crashed his vehicle, rolling several times. Cash allegedly from the robbery was recovered from the scene of the crash.

The robbery was reported at about 2 p.m. at the Associated Bank in Mercer. A 911 caller said a man wearing a mask left the scene in his vehicle. A deputy patrolling the are recognized the vehicle on Hwy. 51 and began following the man, who was headed south.

The suspect crossed the line from Iron County into Vilas County, where additional deputies responded and tried to stop the man, who then fled at high speeds before losing control on a turn, flipping the vehicle.

The man was taken to the hospital and was medically cleared.

He was then transported to the Iron County Jail, where he was booked on preliminary robbery charges. An investigation continues.

