The following University of Wisconsin-Stevens Point students, faculty and staff have been honored for excellence and achievement:

· The UW-Stevens Point soil judging team took second place in the Region 3 Collegiate Soils Contest, qualifying for a national competition to be held April 21-26, 2024. The contest requires the team to identify, evaluate, classify and describe different soil profiles. Four team members placed in the top 10 of individual judging: Nathan Stremcha (10th), Megan O’Neill (ninth), Gregor Willms (sixth) and Lucas VandeWalle (fifth). The team is advised by Bryant Scharenbroch, associate professor of soil science.

“This experience solidified my love of soils and allowed me to connect concepts from the classroom to tangible examples,” said Stremcha, a soil and waste resources major. “The soil judging contest has always been a great way to get outside and see soil in new places all over the country. Plus, it’s the most fun activity I have participated in at UWSP.”

Carrie Kline

· Carrie Kline, library circulation supervisor in the University Library, received a University Staff Excellence Award from the Universities of Wisconsin Board of Regents. Recipients are selected for superior performance and significant contributions to their unit and university and are awarded $7,500 to support professional development or program enhancements.

Kline’s organization, research, support and service models helped the university libraries function effectively during the COVID-19 pandemic, as well as during the library move to prepare for a new building. She volunteers on campus in various groups and is an active member of the Common Council and University Staff Council.



William Broussard

· William Broussard, vice chancellor for University Advancement, was named to the Higher Education Fundraising Advisory Board by Ruffalo Noel Levitz, a firm that is the leading provider of solutions for higher education fundraising and enrollment. Board members are veteran advancement leaders who provide expertise to increase donor engagement.

Broussard has served in fundraising, as an intercollegiate athletics executive and professor of English, literature and journalism. He has worked at universities in Minnesota, North Carolina, Louisiana and Arizona.



