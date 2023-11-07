STEVENS POINT – The Wildlife Society student organization at the University of Wisconsin-Stevens Point has been named the 2023 Student Chapter of the Year by The Wildlife Society national organization.

UW-Stevens Point’s organization is the most awarded chapter in the nation, with eight titles since 1995. The presentation of this year’s award is taking place at the annual TWS conference in Louisville, Ky., Nov. 5-9.

TWS provides members with studies, professional development, networking and fun all while learning about wildlife. The largest student organization on campus, TWS is involved in 20 diverse student-led research projects, overseen by experts in the field. These studies are not only beneficial to the students’ undergraduate courses, but also promote the organization’s mission of upholding standards of professionalism and stewardship when working with environmental and wildlife issues.

Alayna Reynolds, chapter president, said the skills enhanced by the organization’s research projects have not only made her more confident as a professional in the field, but left her fulfilled through the love of creating opportunities for students.

“Without the Wildlife Society, I wouldn’t be where I am today,” she said. “Participating in the research projects that we provide is an experience that only enhances the skills we learn in our classes. After graduation, I hope to continue being a leader within the wildlife field.”

“UW-Stevens Point’s Wildlife Society student chapter’s recognition is well-deserved,” said College of Natural Resource Dean Brian Sloss. “Their dedication, combined with strong faculty support and consistent traditions, sets a shining example for other student chapters in the wildlife and natural resources field.”

Learn more about Wildlife Society at spin.uwsp.edu/organization/WS and the wildlife ecology major at www.uwsp.edu/programs/degree/wildlife-ecology.

Source: UW-Stevens Point

