MERRILL – Wausau East senior Olivia Schjoneman qualified for the state meet in four events at the WIAA Division 2 girls swimming and diving sectional on Saturday at Merrill High School.

The winner of each event at the four Division 2 sectionals and the next 12 finishers in each event statewide qualify for the Division 2 portion of the 2023 WIAA State Girls Swimming Championship, which will be held Friday, Nov. 10, at Waukesha South High School.

Schjoneman qualified for the state meet by placing fifth in the 100-yard freestyle in 56.30 seconds and seventh in the 50 freestyle in 25.35 seconds, and was also part of two Wausau East relay teams that will move on.

Chloe Nilles, Bailey Berndt, Ollie Liss’sGravemade and Schjoneman finished second in the 400 freestyle relay in 3:54.78, and the team of Nilles, Ellie Nelson, Liss’sGravemade and Schjoneman took fourth in the 200 freestyle relay in 1:45.93 to grab state meet berths for the Lumberjacks.

Click here for complete results, courtesy of the WIAA.

