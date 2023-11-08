By Joe Schulz | Wisconsin Public Radio

The NFL Draft will be coming to Wisconsin in 535 days, bringing hundreds of thousands of football fans along with it.

Green Bay Packers and league officials on Monday announced the 2025 draft is set for April 24 through April 26, 2025, in and around historic Lambeau Field.

The draft will be accompanied by a slate of football-themed events, exhibits, musical performances and autograph sessions.

Packers President Mark Murphy said it will be the biggest event in the greater Green Bay area’s history, with an estimated statewide economic impact of $94 million, six times the impact of one home game at Lambeau Field.

“In addition to the economic impact, the publicity that this will bring to not only Green Bay, but all of Wisconsin, it’s going to be like a three-day commercial,” Murphy said. “We all know how great it is here and all the great things that we have in Wisconsin, but now you’re going to have that not just across the country (but) the draft is really followed internationally.”

Alex Brooke, the NFL’s senior director of Event Strategy and Business Planning, said Green Bay will provide “a unique backdrop” to the NFL’s biggest offseason event.

“There’s no better football destination than Titletown with its rich heritage and unique connection to so many fans across the country,” he said. “We are already looking forward to welcoming our prospects, their families and our fans for an amazing experience in 2025.”

The Packers and the league announced the 2025 draft would be coming to Green Bay in May. That came after the team and local tourism officials spent the better part of a decade trying to land the event.

This year’s NFL Draft in Kansas City attracted 312,000 fans, and an additional 54 million watched the event on television, Brooke said.

