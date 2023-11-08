By Paul Lecker

Wausau Pilot & Review

D.C. Everest had three first-team selections and Wausau West has one named to the 2023 All-Wisconsin Valley Conference Volleyball Team, as voted on by the seven conference coaches following the season.

D.C. Everest’s Ryden Lehrke, Sidney Geiss and Lyndsie Truitt, and Wausau West’s Alli Schauls were among the seven first-team selections, which also included Marshfield’s Abby Ongna, Lauren Homolka and Kailyn Kurth.

D.C. Everest and Marshfield tie for the conference title with 11-1 records.

Lehrke, a junior outside hitter, had a team-high 122 kills, while Truitt, a senior middle hitter, finished the conference season with 83 kills.

Geiss, the Evergreens’ setter, topped the conference in serve percentage at .989, was second in service aces with 31, and third in assists with 165.

Schauls, a senior outside hitter, was sixth in the conference with 94 kills and fourth in digs at 4.1 per set.

Wausau East libero Graysen Burger and D.C. Everest hitter Kirsten Hall were among the second-team picks.

Wausau West’s Grace Huggenvik and Kelly Kray, D.C. Everest’s Sammy Johnson and Ella Harmon, and Wausau East’s Claire Coushman were honorable mention selections.

2023 All-Wisconsin Valley Conference Volleyball Team

(*denotes unanimous selection)

First team: *Abby Ongna, sr., outside hitter, Marshfield; Ryden Lehrke, jr., outside hitter, D.C. Everest; Lyndsie Truitt, sr., middle hitter, D.C. Everest; Kailyn Kurth, jr., setter, Marshfield; Sidney Geiss, jr., setter, D.C. Everest; Lauren Homolka, jr., middle hitter, Marshfield; Alli Schauls, sr., outside hitter, Wausau West.

Second team: Ali Torhorst, sr., middle blocker, Stevens Point; Chloe McRae, sr., middle hitter, Merrill; Graysen Burger, sr., libero, Wausau East; Grace Taylor, sr., right side hitter, Marshfield; Kirsten Hall, jr., right side hitter, D.C. Everest; Avery Hoff, sr., outside hitter/setter, Merrill; Ashlyn Barwick, sr., libero, Marshfield.

Honorable mention: Elexa Emmer, sr., middle hitter, Merrill; Grace Huggenvik, jr., middle blocker/setter, Wausau West; Ava Detert, jr., defensive specialist, Merrill; Lenna Mayer, fr., libero, Stevens Point; Kelly Kray, sr., middle blocker, Wausau West; Sammy Johnson, sr., setter, D.C. Everest; Ella Harmon, sr., defensive specialist/libero, D.C. Everest; Claire Coushman, sr., setter, Wausau East; Danica Rosenthal, so., middle hitter, Wisconsin Rapids; Casey Dasler, sr., defensive specialist, Marshfield; Maddy Ott, sr., defensive specialist/libero, Merrill; Hadyn Ligman, sr., right side hitter, Stevens Point.

