By Paul Lecker

Wausau Pilot & Review

Conference champion D.C. Everest had three first-team selections to the 2023 All-Wisconsin Valley Conference Boys Soccer Team, as voted on by the seven conference coaches following the season.

Senior midfielders Evan Peak and Jonah Vesper were unanimous first-team selections, and senior forward Tyler Goertz was also a picked to the first team for the Evergreens, who finished 7-1-1 in Wisconsin Valley Conference play this season.

Wausau West junior midfielder T.J. Sondelski and Wausau East senior forward George Vang were also among the first-team choices.

Goertz finished the conference season with seven goals and Peak had three for D.C. Everest.

Vang was East’s leading scorer in conference play with six goals, while Sondelski led West in goals scored with six as well.

Marshfield’s Zak Meyer and Keegan Fredrick, Stevens Point’s Cole Anderson, Andrew Falkavage, and Wisconsin Rapids’ Ben Weidman round out the first-team selections.

Weidman, a senior forward, was named the WVC Player of the Year after finishing the conference season with nine goals and two assists as Wisconsin Rapids finished in second place with a 6-2-1 record.

2023 All-Wisconsin Valley Conference Boys Soccer Team

(*denotes unanimous selection)

First Team

Goalkeeper: Zak Meyer, sr., Marshfield.

Midfielders: *Evan Peak, sr., D.C. Everest; *Jonah Vesper, sr., D.C. Everest; *Keegan Fredrick, jr., Marshfield; Cole Anderson, sr., Stevens Point; T.J. Sondelski, jr., Wausau West.

Defenders: *Andrew Falkavage, sr., Stevens Point; *Sean Roenius, jr., Wisconsin Rapids.

Forwards: *George Vang, sr., Wausau East; *Ben Weidman, sr., Wisconsin Rapids; Tyler Goertz, sr., D.C. Everest.

Second Team

Goalkeeper: Efrain Jaimes-Patino Jr., sr., Stevens Point.

Midfielders: Matthew Uphoff, jr., Marshfield; Deacon Yang, sr., Stevens Point; Omar Mata, jr., Stevens Point; Kaedyn Kelly, sr., Wausau East; Jose Fernandez, sr., Wausau East; Keaton Broeren, sr., Wisconsin Rapids.

Defenders: Jorden Szelagowski, jr., Wisconsin Rapids; Alex Voight, so., Wausau West; Jonathon Kracht, sr., Merrill; Bryce Sabatke, sr., D.C. Everest; Ben Schuler, sr., Wausau West; Cooper Meyer, sr., Wisconsin Rapids.

Forwards: Hezekiah Mletzko, so., D.C. Everest; Lucas Rickert, sr., D.C. Everest.

Honorable Mention

Goalkeepers: Aissen Witter, so., D.C. Everest; Michael Murphy, sr., Wausau East.

Midfielders: Masaki Lor, jr., Wausau West; Landon Gray, so., D.C. Everest; Brecken Bancuk, jr., Wausau East; Tyler Foster, jr., Wausau West.

Defenders: Joey Ketterer, jr., Marshfield; Michal Slaby, sr., Merrill; Gabe Field, sr., Stevens Point; Nick Townsend, jr., Wausau East.

Forward: Aidan Armagost, jr., Wisconsin Rapids.

Player of the Year: Ben Weidman, Wisconsin Rapids.

