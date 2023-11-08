Obituaries are a community service courtesy of Helke and Brainard Funeral Homes.

Gordon W. Bauman

Gordon Bauman, 92, finally found peace on November 4, 2023. Born in 1931 to Emil and Martha Bauman, he spent much of his life living in the Wausau area.

As a young man, he met his future wife. Marilyn, While out with friends at a local establishment. They were wed in 1959 and celebrated 62 years of marriage before Marilyn’s passing in 2021.

Gordy’s most cherished times were spent socializing with friends and family. As a route driver, he had a wide network of friendly acquaintances throughout the area and could hardly go anywhere without running into someone that he would stop and chat with. His favorite memories revolved around the time he spent in Florida Keys, serving in the U.S. Navy from 1951-1955. Sharing stories of bunkmates, blimps, and the mischief-making that occurred during his service always brought a beaming smile to his face.

Gordon leaves behind 3 children, 3 grandchildren, 2 great-grandchldren, and many beloved family and friends.

The children would like to express their thanks and gratitude to Cindy at Primrose Retirement Community for bringing out his feisty side in his few months of life.

Services will be held at Helke Funeral Home in Wausau on Monday, November 13 at 2 PM. In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to your favorite charity in Gordy’s name.

Otto F. Imm

With profound respect and affection, we announce the peaceful passing of Otto Frederick Imm on November 3, 2023,at Mount View Care Center in Wausau, Wisconsin, at the age of 97. A member of the Greatest Generation, Otto withstood the hardships of the Great Depression and outlived his thirteen siblings, leaving a legacy of resilience and strength.

Otto is survived by his loving wife Lanore, their devoted children Bruce (Patricia) Imm, Cotopaxi, CO, Keith (Susan) Imm Weston, WI, Noreen (Arvid) Hall Duncanville, TX, and Wendy (John) Klimcak Loveland CO, as well as his fourteen grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren. Otto is predeceased by his son Kent, his grandsons Zebulun and Roy, and his brothers and sisters, who now welcome him into heavenly peace.

At 17, Otto bravely enlisted in the United States Navy on October 22, 1943. As a Petty Officer 3rd Class Signalman aboard the USS Oxford, Otto served during a defining era, receiving an honorable discharge on April 20, 1946.

Upon returning from service, Otto reunited with his high school sweetheart, Lanore, and they embarked on a marriage that would last a lifetime. In his professional life, Otto honed his skills to become a master craftsman and used his skilled hands to create a home filled with love and woodworks of enduring beauty. His handiwork, a testament to his craftsmanship, will live on as a legacy for generations in the homes of his family and friends.

Otto was a man of few words and a strong faith in God. He lived a life rich with simple treasures: quiet moments with Lanore, precious time with his family, the pride in a piece of handcrafted furniture or cabinets, and the tranquility found in savoring a good cigar. His kindness, loyalty, and patience were the foundations of a life well-lived – a life of quiet dedication and an unwavering work ethic, devoid of judgment.

The family would like to extend special thanks to Aspirus Hospice and Mount View Care Center for their kind and loving care of Otto.

A visitation will be held Friday, November 10, 2023, from 12:00 PM to 2:00 PM at Trinity Lutheran Church. The funeral service will follow immediately after the visitation at 2:00 pm at the same location, with Pastor Jim Mayland officiating.

Robert A. Sessions

Robert Allen Sessions, 93, of Athens, WI passed away on November 5, 2023 at Aspirus Hospital, under the care of Aspirus Comfort Care and Hospice Services.

He was born August 24, 1930 in Waukegan, IL , the son of the late Kelder and Mildred (Brownell) Sessions.

On January 5, 1952 he was united in marriage to Ida Olson in Fairchild, WI. Robert and Ida made their home in Marathon County in the communities of Marathon City and the Town of Hamburg.

Robert was preceded in death by his loving wife Ida on December 2, 2014, his son Robert Jr. on February 22, 2003, a son-in-law Michael Mathwich on August 16, 2005 and eight brothers.

He is survived by a daughter, ArDonna (Jeff Toldness) Mathwich. Three sons: Andrew (Donna) Sessions, Michael (Brenda) Sessions, and Corey (Christina) Sessions, along with a daughter-in-law Rosemarie (David) Tiedemann. He also leaves 16 grandchildren: Amanda, David, Shaun, Chad, Brad, Dane, Tanya, Tami, April, Andrew, Jimmie, Trevor, Dameyn, Michael, Ashley, and Chrystal as well as 22 great grandchildren and one sister, Maureen Hobart.

Robert served in the U. S. Marine Corps. He fought during the Korean War and was part of the Frozen Chosin. None of the men who survived the horrific battle would ever be the same. Today they are called the chosen few. Robert was wounded in battle. Robert received the Korean Cold War Medal, Two Purple Hearts, Korean War Medal from the President, and as additional recognition , a non-commissioned officer’s sword.

Robert was a machinist at Marathon Electric for 41 years. After retirement he drove school bus for the Wausau School System, and was a member of the V.F.W. Post 10203.

Visitation will be held on Wednesday, November 15th from 9 AM – 11 AM at Grace Lutheran Church, 6720 Co. Rd. A, Wausau, WI 54401. Interment will follow with full military honors in the Town of Berlin Cemetery with VFW Post 10203.

The family would like to thank the staff at Aspirus Hospital, Aspirus Comfort Care and Hospice Services for all their comforting care and especially to Melissa, his caregiver who he enjoyed so much. Their banter was infectious!

Larry L. Kolton

Larry Lester Kolton, a devoted husband, dedicated worker, and proud veteran, peacefully passed away on November 6, 2023, at his residence in Schofield, WI. Born on July 2, 1947, in Wausau, WI, Larry lived a life filled with compassion, hard work, and cherished moments with his loved ones. He was 76 years old at the time of his passing.

Larry was a proud graduate of D.C. Everest Sr. High School, receiving his diploma in 1965. Before he embarked on a successful career as a General Laborer in the paper mill industry, Larry was a meat cutter for nearly 30 years, working at Heath Brothers and IGA grocery stores. Known for his strong work ethic and unwavering determination, he made a significant contribution to his field and was respected by his colleagues.

Larry selflessly served his country from 1966 – 1969, he was stationed in Germany during the Vietnam War as a member of the Army. He dedicated three years of his life to protect the freedoms that we hold dear. His bravery and commitment to serving his nation will never be forgotten.

Outside of work and service, Larry found joy in the simple pleasures of life. He enjoyed spending time at his cherished cottage on Little Pappoose Lake, where he found solace in nature and created beautiful memories with his loved ones. He very much enjoyed fishing, hunting and preferred to spend his time outside. Larry had a deep love for sports, anything from football to baseball; he supported his local sports the most, favoring D.C. Everest and Mosinee teams as well as all Wisconsin teams.

Larry Kolton is survived by his loving wife, Carolyn Kolton; his children, Chris Kolton, and Jesse (Molly) Kolton; grandchildren, Abigail Kolton, Kyle Kolton, and Olivia Kolton-Everson; nieces and nephews, Shelia (Garrick) DeMeyer, Michelle (Logan) Mackay, and Michael (Megan) Kolton; as well as great-nieces and great-nephews, Isabella, Emma, Ali, Lainey, Max, and Audrey; and sister in law, Pat Kolton.

He is preceded in death by his parents, Casimer and Mary (Wesolowski) Kolton; his brother, Ronald “Ronnie” Kolton; sister in law, Sharon Kolton.

A Memorial Service will take place on Saturday, November 11, 2023, at 11:00 a.m. at Mt. Calvary Lutheran Church is Rothschild. A visitation will be held from 10:00 a.m. until the time of services at the church. Military honors will be given following the service at the church. A burial will take place at a later date.

Larry Lester Kolton will be deeply missed by all who had the pleasure of knowing him. His legacy of hard work, sacrifice, and love will continue to inspire and guide his loved ones in their journey through life. May he rest in eternal peace.

Delores A. Westfall

Delores A. Westfall, 91, Athens, died Monday, November 6, 2023, at Colonial Health and Rehabilitation, Colby.

She was born June 30, 1932, in town of Bern, daughter of the late Sebastian and Anna (Post) Weiler. On October 28, 1950, she married Harold “Hecky” Westfall at St. Anthony Catholic Church and he preceded her in death on October 8, 2006.

For eight years she worked at Badger Basket followed by 32 years at Marathon Cheese retiring as a supervisor. Delores was a devoted member of St. Anthony Catholic Church and enjoyed doing anything outdoors whether it be fishing, camping, weed whacking or tending to her garden especially flowers. She had a wonderful sense of humor, liked telling jokes and always had a joke for anyone she saw. Above all she loved spending time with friends and family.

Survivors include her daughters, Michelle (Bob) Wheatley, Athens; Connie (Bruce) Radloff, Athens and Nancy (Lee) Biloff, Watertown; grandchildren, Derek and Anna Wheatley, Brian Radloff, Julie and Kurt Ziebell; great-grandchildren, Brent, Marisa, Jocelynn, Thomas, Emma, Claire and Jacob; great great-granddaughter, Oaklynn; siblings, Patsy Piwoni, Brenda Dassow, Virgil Weiler, Anita Becker and Dianne Grosskreutz.

Besides her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by brothers, Elroy and Donald Weiler and a sister, Shirley Zenner.

Per Delores wishes no formal services will be held.

Online condolences may be expressed at www.petersonkraemer.com

Henry F. Meverden

Henry Francis Meverden, 87, Wausau, died peacefully Monday, November 6, 2023, under the care of Interim Hospice at Mount View Care Center, Wausau.

Born July 31, 1936, at Wausau Hospital to Clarence and Theresa (Beck) Meverden; Henry was the 10th of 20 children.

After graduating from Birnamwood High School in 1955 he proudly served three years in the United States Army as a helicopter mechanic stationed in the U.S. and Korea. In 2019, he was thrilled to take part in the Honor Flight alongside his brother, Dennis.

Henry married Donna M. Radke on September 24, 1960, at St. William Catholic Church in Eland, WI. They recently celebrated 63 years of marriage.

He worked at Cloverbelt Co-Op in Wausau before continuing his career as a serviceman, Customer Engineer, and Division Marketing Manager at Wisconsin Fuel & Light Co., Wausau, where he worked for 34 years, retiring in 1997.

Of his many talents, he most enjoyed making and repairing things for others. He had a knack for fixing anything with a motor or engine and was always willing to lend a helping hand to anyone. He was a longtime member of the Knights of Columbus Council 1069, Wausau Noon Kiwanis, and Wausau Elks Lodge #248. He took great pride in being the former commander of V.F.W. Burns Post #388 and a member of the V.F.W. Honor Guard. As a longtime faithful parishioner of St. Mary’s Catholic Church and later Church of the Resurrection, he could often be found helping the custodians with projects and repairs.

Henry was always proudly in attendance at his children’s and grandchildren’s music and sporting events. He annually looked forward to Pelican Lake and Canadian fishing trips, as well as deer hunting season with friends, relatives, and grandchildren. He enjoyed cheering on the Milwaukee Brewers and Green Bay Packers, and supporting Newman High School athletics. He cherished opportunities to visit with friends and family at Chet & Emil’s, listen and dance to polka music, and share a chicken dinner. One of his favorite days of the week in the summer was Monday after lawn mowing, stopping with Dean and Steve for a hard-earned cold one.

Henry was a man of great kindness, laughter, love, and service to others. He always had a smile on his face and a joke or story to tell. He never complained. Never missed a meal. And he always saved room for a slice of Donna’s pie.

Henry was the best dad, grandpa, uncle, and friend that we could have ever asked for.

Henry is survived by his wife, Donna; children, Mike (Kelly), Jane McMullen (Patrick O’Reilly), and Sara (Mike) Kaffine; grandchildren, Patrick (Brooke) Meverden, Jennifer (John) Reuteman, Zachary Kaffine (Zoe Thelen), Samuel Kaffine, Isaac McMullen, and Alex Kaffine; great-grandchildren include Augie and Archie Meverden, and Mac Reuteman.

Surviving siblings include Irene Ruenger, John (Helen), Dennis (Sharon), Rose (Charlie) Radke, Carol (Ed) Resch, Tom (Sandy), Betty Meverden, and Barbara (Doug) Praslowicz.

He was preceded in death by his parents; siblings, Irvin (Alicia), Robert (June), Elnora, Irma (Frank) Martin, Eugene (Anna), Ruth (Chuck) Tafelski, Dorothy (Dan) Sekorski, Raymond (Rosie), June (Vilas) King, William, and Mary; and brother-in-law, Ray Ruenger.

The funeral Mass will be at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, November 11, 2023 at Church of the Resurrection, 621 Second Street, Wausau, celebrated by Rev. Tom Lindner. Visitation will begin on Friday, November 10 at 4:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. at Peterson/Kraemer Funeral Home, 1302 Sixth Street, Wausau. On Friday there will be a V.F.W. service honoring Henry at 6:30 p.m. and the Knights of Columbus will lead the Rosary prayer at 6:45 p.m. to conclude the evening. Visitation will continue on Saturday beginning at 9:30 a.m. until the time of service at the church. Burial will follow in Restlawn Memorial Park with military honors accorded by V.F.W. Burns Post #388. Online condolences may be expressed at www.petersonkraemer.com.

Memorial donations may be directed to V.F.W. Burns Post #388 or Church of the Resurrection of Our Lord Jesus Christ, Wausau.

The family would like to express a special thank you to the doctors, nurses, and staff of The Garden, Aspirus Palliative Care, Mount View Care Center, and Aspirus Comfort Care and Hospice Services for the care that Henry received.

William O’Keefe

William “Bill” O’Keefe, 64 of Schofield, WI passed away at his home October 28th, 2023

Bill was born October 10th, 1959 to William and Margaret (Vilter) O’Keefe. He was a 1977 graduate from D.C. Everest High School. After graduating he went on to work for PEACO/Gordon Aluminum for 30 plus years, then finished his employment at Crystal Finishing before retiring in June of 2022. Bill married Tara Bernarde on July 24th, 2004 in Elko, Nevada.

In his earlier years Bill enjoyed snowmobiling, ice fishing, hunting, and gardening. He also enjoyed watching TV, riding his e-bike, four wheeling, hanging with friends telling stories from the old days. Bill even took an adventure from the air and went skydiving, which he was very excited about. He liked watching the Green Bay Packers, Milwaukee Brewers and NASCAR.

Bill is survived by Tara, his mother Margaret O’Keefe, father and mother-in-law Donald (Sally) Bernarde, his siblings Ronald O’Keefe, Robert O’Keefe, Darlene O’Keefe, Patricia LaPorte, James (Martha) O’Keefe, Gerald O’Keefe, Kathleen O’Keefe, brother and sister-in-law Craig (Deb) Bernarde, Mark (Robin) Bernarde, nieces and nephews Nathan O’Keefe, Jacob (Amanda) O’Keefe, Jason (Jen) O’Keefe, Kerrie LaPorte, Maddy (Carl) Kaiser, Jesse O’Keefe, and Jack (Sarah) O’Keefe, and his great nieces and nephews, cousins, and many friends.

Bill was preceded in death by his father William O’Keefe, sister Carol O’Keefe, mother and father-in-law Kay and Garry Zank, brother in-law Keith LaPorte and his cats Buddy and Moka.

A Celebration of Life will be held at John J. Buettgen Funeral Home Thursday, November 9th from 3 p.m. until 5:30, with a prayer service to follow, Pastor Lori Slaughter will be officiating.

John J. Buettgen Funeral Home is assisting family at this time. Online condolences may be expressed at HonorOne.com

Alfred G. Beyer

Alfred (Duke) Beyer 95 son of parents Gustave and Louise (Liebers) Beyer joined his beloved wife Nona on November 3, 2023. Alfred was born on July 8, 1928, in the Town of Texas with the assistance of his Grandmother Hedwig (Guido) Beyer who also was known as the area’s midwife. Alfred was the fifth of six children. Alfred attended Husting School through the 8th grade. He was baptized and confirmed into the Lutheran faith. He worked before and after school every day milking cows by hand, planting and harvesting crops with a team of horses, harvesting timber, and making firewood for heating and cooking.

At the age of 18 Alfred decided he needed a change and had the opportunity to go to Texas with his sister and a couple of friends having a destination of San Antonio. After a tip from a local resident, his job searching took him to Karnes City Electric Coop where he was hired and trained to become an electrical inspector. His boss took him into their own home to live with his family on their ranch and became his mentor. 2 years later his boss told Alfred (known as Jr. on the job) that he was needed at the Rio Grande Electric Company that was organized in 1945 that built power lines in rural areas where there were none. Even though he was the youngest of the group, he was asked to be the foreman of a construction crew of 9. After his crew completed building the 67-mile line, he had the privilege of turning on the electrical power at the substation for the first time that ran electricity through Big Ben National Park. He then took the job of responding to service calls for that entire area.

While residing in Texas he met his life partner Nona Faye Vickers. After 3 months of long-distance dating and not wanting to wear out his car from traveling the 3 hours one way that his job had taken him from Pleasanton, Texas he proposed. They were married on November 26, 1949, in Pleasanton, Texas at the Church of Christ. They made their home in Brackettville, Texas.

In the spring of 1954, they received a letter from his dad asking if they would consider coming back to Wisconsin and take over the family dairy farm. After much consideration the couple sold their home, traded their car in for a pickup truck loading it with possessions and set out for Wausau, WI.

The couple farmed for the next 42 years. Alfred supplemented the farming income by also working for his brother Herbert Beyer doing masonry construction on many of the area churches, barn foundations, and homes for first 16 years. He also did some electrical work for neighbors and worked during winter months at Murray Machinery.

At the age of 52 with an encouraging friend at his side he took lessons and learned how to play a concertina. He went on to become a member and president of the Central Wisconsin Concertina Club playing at many parades and events throughout the area until arthritis prevented him from playing.

In October of 2021 the couple moved to Renaissance Assisted Living in Weston. Over the last 2 years they had developed countless close friendships with other residents and staff members. On August 19 of this year Nona was called to her eternal home at the age of 91. Alfred will be reunited with her for their 74th wedding anniversary.

The family would like to thank Renaissance staff and Interim HealthCare Hospice for their kindness and care during this difficult time.

Alfred is survived by only child Cynthia (Darrell) Worden, Wausau; 3 grandchildren Julie Pauers, West Bend, WI; Joey (Mary) Ninnemann; Jason (Leslie) Ninnemann both of Wausau; 2 step grandchildren Timothy (Diane) Worden; Scott (Karen) Worden both of Wausau; 5 great grandchildren Cassandra Ninnemann, Kyle Ninnemann, Megan (Mason) Bartol, Brandon Ninnemann (fiancée Marissa) and Tanner Pauers. 1 step great grandchild Lucas Worden. 1 brother Jerry (Carol) Beyer, Minneapolis, MN. He is survived by many nieces, nephews, cousins, other relatives, and friends.

He is preceded in death by his parents, brother Herbert Beyer and wife Diana, sister Ann Gohdes and husband Reinie, sister Olga Wolfe and husband Howard, and brother Donald.

Alfred’s smile, endless stories, and sense of humor will be remembered, loved, and missed forever.

A private family service will be held. Burial will take place in Mechanics Ridge Cemetery, Town of Wausau.

Floyd J. O’Connor

Floyd James O’Connor passed away on November 5, 2023 at Wausau Aspirus Hospital. He is the son of the late John and Eugenia (Walburga) O’Connor born on September 24, 1926 in Mosinee, WI.

Floyd joined the Army and was in from 12/19/1944 to 8/1/1946 in the 160th INF-PFC. He later became a life member of VFW Post 8733 in Mosinee.

He married the love of his life Delores A Stencil at St. William Catholic Church, Eland Wi on July 9, 1977 she is the daughter of the late Frank and Martha Stencil.

He is survived by his wife Delores O’Connor, his brother Don O’Connor in West Virginia and lots of nieces and nephews.

He is preceded in death by his brother Mark O’Connor who was a Navy Seal lost at Sea, Eileen, Bernadette, Louella and Carol.

Services will be held on Friday, November 10, 2023 at John J. Buettgen Funeral Home, 948 Grand Ave., Schofield, Visitation from 3:00 p.m. to 5:00 pm followed by a Prayer Service at 5:00 p.m. then full military honors.

John J. Buettgen Funeral Home is assisting family at this time. Online condolences may be expressed at HonorOne.com

Robert J. Wagner

Robert John Wagner came into the world April 14, 1951 and left us on November 6, 2023. He joins his deceased parents, Alphonse “Babe” and Marie (Van Harpen) Wagner and brother James Wagner. Surviving family include his daughter Tina (Todd) Schmidt, sons Robert Wagner Jr. and Brian (Kassi) Wagner; 9 grandchildren and 8 great-grandchildren; siblings Janell (William) Morehead, Richard Wagner, and Patrick (Mary) Wagner; and 10 nieces and nephews.

Bob ran Wagner’s Grocery in Black Creek for many years. He also worked as a security guard and for several years a ranch hand in Oklahoma. His happiest “job”, however, his lifelong passion was fishing. Despite his 2 year long fight against cancer he continued to find contentment fishing the waters of the Wisconsin north woods.

A memorial gathering will be held at a future date.

Mid Wisconsin Cremation Society is assisting family at this time. Online condolences may be expressed at MWCS.WS

