This week’s featured cocktail tastes as scrumptious as it looks, combining the flavors of coconut and vanilla for a true sipping delight. The Coconut Vodka Martini is an original recipe from The Palms Supper Club, and was created by Penny Borchardt.

Cocktail of the Week: Coconut Vodka Martini

2 oz. Vanilla Vodka

2 oz. Coconut Rum

2 oz. Coconut Cream

Cherries, for garnish

To create this drink, measure and pour the liquids into a shaker to combine, then pour into a chilled martini glass. Garnish with a cherry or two, then serve and enjoy!

For this and many other delicious cocktails, visit Penny at The Palms Supper Club, 5912 Hwy. 51, Schofield.