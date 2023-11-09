WAUSAU – Northcentral Technical College will hold an event geared toward helping area businesses that are interested in implementing an apprenticeship program.

Apprenticeships: Superhighway to Good Jobs will be held from 8 a.m. to 10 a.m. Nov. 14 at NTC’s Wausau campus, 1000 W. Campus Drive. A virtual attendance option will be available and breakfast will be provided for those attending in-person.

Businesses that are interested in or have questions about starting apprenticeships are encouraged to have their staff attend this event. Hear from local employers that have successfully implemented apprenticeships in the workplace during the employer panel, along with the benefits of apprenticeship. Some industries that commonly partner with NTC and the Department of Workforce Development to offer apprenticeships include:

Healthcare

Manufacturing

Construction

Transportation

Registration can be completed online by visiting www.ntc.edu/calendar. Anyone with questions about the event can contact Katie Koleske, apprenticeship manager at NTC, at koleske@ntc.edu.

