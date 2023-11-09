Wausau Pilot & Review

A 31-year-old man wanted by police is now in custody at the Marathon County Jail, according to a Facebook post by the Wausau Police Department.

On Oct. 27, police alerted the public that they were searching for Walter Lee Calloway, Jr. and said he was wanted on two Marathon County felony arrest warrants along with domestic violence charges.

Calloway was taken into custody Thursday, Nov. 9 on the city’s east side and was taken to the Marathon County Jail. He will face several charges, police said.

No additional information was released.

