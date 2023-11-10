Wausau Pilot & Review

A 42-year-old man suspected of robbing an Associated Bank branch in Mercer is being held on $50,000 cash bond, after his initial court appearance this week in Iron County.

Steven Zwolfer booking photo

Police say Steven Zwolfer, of Woodruff, entered the bank Nov. 6 while masked and demanded cash. Officials have not said whether Zwolfer was armed.

A deputy spotted Zwolfer’s vehicle and a high speed chase ensued south on Hwy. 51, ending in Vilas County when the suspect crashed and flipped his vehicle. Zwolfer was taken to a hospital for treatment before being booked on robbery charges.

Police say the stolen cash was recovered at the scene. His next court appearance is set for Monday, Dec. 4.

You are advised that a charge is merely an accusation and that a defendant is presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty.

