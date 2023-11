Wausau Pilot & Review

A portion of Townline Road in Wausau will be closed for road surface treatment next week, according to a release from city officials.

A segment of the road between Grand Avenue and 12th Street will close from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Monday. All truck traffic should use the posted detour, which relies on a Franklin Street route.

Closure times are approximate.

