By Paul Lecker

Wausau Pilot & Review

Wausau West had seven first-team selections and D.C. Everest added five on the 2023 All-Valley Football Association Team, which was voted on by the conference coaches following the season.

Junior offensive lineman Will McCorison and fullback/tight end Bryce Jaworski were unanimous first-team picks for West, which tied D.C. Everest at 5-2 in the VFA this season.

Joining them on the first team for the Warriors were senior offensive lineman Teegan Isham-Her, senior running back Ray Reineck, junior defensive lineman Deondre Bournes, senior defensive end Will Mitchell and senior cornerback Carter Amerson. Amerson was also a second-team selection as a wide receiver.

Reineck finished with 556 yards rushing and nine touchdowns, finishing third in the conference despite missing some games due to injury. Amerson finished with five interceptions on defense and 23 catches for 410 yards on offense.

D.C. Everest senior wide receiver Pierson MacDonald, senior outside linebacker Vinnie Tesch, junior offensive lineman Oscar Latendresse, junior quarterback Logan George and junior safety Thor Fowler were also among the first-team selections.

George led the VFA in passing yards with 1,205 and tied for first in touchdown passes with 12, six going to MacDonald, who led the league in catches (40), yards (621) and touchdown receptions. Tesch led the Evergreens in tackles with 50, including five for loss.

Wausau East had two second-team selections in senior return specialist Caden Werth and junior defensive end Elmer Heard.

Werth finished second in the conference in kick return average at 25.2 yards per return, which included one touchdown. Heard had a VFA-best 18 tackles for loss.

Stevens Point running back Braylon Smola was named the Offensive Player of the Year, and Hortonville’s Ben Smith and Reggie Kloehn were named Co-Defensive Players of the Year. Smola had a conference-high 970 yards rushing and 14 total touchdowns.

2023 Valley Football Association All-Conference Team

(*denotes unanimous selection)

First Team

Offense

Line: *Noah Draeger, sr., Hortonville; *Brenden Clubb, jr., Stevens Point; *Will McCorison, jr., Wausau West; Oscar Latendresse, jr., D.C. Everest; James Clements, sr., Marshfield; Teegan Isham-Her, sr., Wausau West; Nolan Bach, sr., Stevens Point.

Fullback/tight end: *Bryce Jaworski, sr., Wausau West; Ethan Ehlinger, sr., Stevens Point; Braden Anderson, sr., Marshfield.

Receiver: Pierson MacDonald, sr., D.C. Everest; Amon Konopacki, sr., Stevens Point.

Running back: *Braylon Smola, sr., Stevens Point; Raymond Reineck, sr., Wausau West.

Quarterback: *Grant Chandonais, jr., Stevens Point; Logan George, jr., D.C. Everest.

Defense

Line: Reggie Kloehn, jr., Hortonville; Aidan Roh, sr., Hortonville; Deondre Bournes, jr., Wausau West.

End: *Ethan Ehlinger, sr., Stevens Point; Matthew Speilman, jr., Hortonville; Will Mitchell, sr., Wausau West.

Inside linebacker: *Ben Smith, sr., Hortonville; Miles Sillas, sr., Hortonville; Carter Christy, sr., Wisconsin Rapids.

Outside linebacker: Braylen Nystrom, sr., Stevens Point; Vinnie Tesch, sr., D.C. Everest; Dawson Meissner, jr., Marshfield.

Cornerback: Jackson Spees, jr., Stevens Point; Carter Amerson, sr., Wausau West.

Safety: Thor Fowler, jr., D.C. Everest; Riley Manternach, sr., Stevens Point.

Kicker: Keegan Fredrick, jr., Marshfield.

Punter: Ashton Fischer, sr., Wisconsin Rapids.

Return specialist: Brooks Hinson, jr., Marshfield.

Second Team

Offense

Line: Elias Diaz, sr., Wisconsin Rapids; Derek Brooks, jr., Stevens Point; Hayden Dieringer, sr., Marshfield.

Fullback/tight end: Cole O’Brien, jr., D.C. Everest.

Receiver: Carter Amerson, sr., Wausau West; Brooks Hinson, jr., Marshfield.

Running back: Blake Bangtson, jr., D.C. Everest; Cohen Lehmann, so., Wisconsin Rapids.

Defense

Line: Bridger Bolen, sr., Stevens Point.

End: Simon Dagit, jr., Marshfield; Elmer Heard, jr., Wausau East.

Inside linebacker: Eli Hainzlsperger, sr., Stevens Point.

Outside linebacker: Stuart Ellenbecker, sr., Hortonville.

Cornerback: Seth Valeri, jr., Hortonville; Brett Butalla, sr., Wausau West.

Safety: Ashton Fischer, sr., Wisconsin Rapids; Sam Buelow, sr., Hortonville.

Kicker: Gabe Golbach, sr., D.C. Everest.

Punter: Cohen Priebe, jr., D.C. Everest.

Return specialist: Dylan Neuendank, sr., D.C. Everest; Gavin Vallner, sr., Hortonville; Caden Werth, sr., Wausau East.

Honorable Mention

Offense

Line: Austin Sorenson, sr., Wausau West; Bo Anderson, sr., Hortonville; Josh Flores, sr., Appleton West; Jonathan Klumb, jr., Marshfield; Logan Gaffney, jr., Hortonville; Gavyn Laack, sr., Wisconsin Rapids; Jorden Ukpong, sr., D.C. Everest; Josh Woznicki, jr., Stevens Point; Charlie Cayley, jr., Wausau East.

Fullback/tight end: Chris Elsener, jr., Stevens Point; Tate Denkins, sr., Hortonville; Jackson Albee, sr., Wausau West.

Receiver: Colin Wendt, sr., Hortonville; Caden Werth, sr., Wausau East; Winston Peters, sr., Hortonville; Kyle Madlena, jr., Stevens Point.

Running back: Levi Strange, jr., Hortonville; Gavin Vallner, sr., Hortonville; Cayden Bangtson, sr., D.C. Everest.

Quarterback: Broden Butzin, jr., Hortonville; Pacey Weber, sr., Wausau East.

Defense

Line: Landon Thompson, sr., Wausau West; Sawyer Ambelang, sr., Marshfield; Jelani Payne, sr., Wisconsin Rapids; Owen Van Den Elzen, jr., Stevens Point.

End: Kyle Schmidt, sr., D.C. Everest; Owen Griesbach, jr., Marshfield; Sam Bellile, sr., Hortonville.

Inside linebacker: Brennan Pederson, jr., D.C. Everest; Ethan Richardson, jr., Marshfield; Brady Prihoda, sr., Wausau East; DeAvion Broaders, jr., D.C. Everest; Nick Roska, jr., Stevens Point; Sawyer Zydzik, sr., Wausau West.

Outside linebacker: Riley Verboomen, jr., Appleton West; Dylan Neuendank, sr., D.C. Everest; Jayden Zoesch, sr., D.C. Everest; Jesse Napgezek, jr., Wausau East.

Cornerback: Blake Postler, sr., D.C. Everest; Kane Fletcher, sr., Hortonville; Kaleb Neuenfeldt, sr., Marshfield; Luke Schuld, sr., Wisconsin Rapids; Jack Barthels, sr., Wausau East.

Safety: Brooks Hinson, jr., Marshfield; Parrion Peace, so., Appleton West; Brant Freis, sr., Marshfield; J.J. Drews, sr., Wausau West; Jaden Durr, sr., Wausau West.

Kicker: Jackson Albee, sr., Wausau West.

Punter: Gannon Voegtline, sr., Wausau East; Chris Pohl, so., Marshfield.

Offensive Player of the Year: Braylon Smola, Stevens Point.

Co-Defensive Players of the Year: Ben Smith, Hortonville, and Reggie Kloehn, Hortonville.

Coach of the Year: Ryan Eigenberger, Stevens Point.

