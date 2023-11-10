Wrong-way Wausau driver gets two-year prison term

By Shereen Siewert | Wausau Pilot & Review

A 47-year-old Shawano man arrested after driving the wrong way on a Wausau highway was convicted of his fifth drunken driving charge this week, according to online court records.

Police responded at about 1:30 a.m. May 14 to the area of Hwy. 51 northbound and County Hwy. U in Wausau to a report of a wrong-way driver. The driver, John P. Micik, was observed traveling southbound in the northbound lanes, police said.

Micik was stopped for the violation and allegedly refused to consent to standard field sobriety testing after deputies noted glassy eyes, slurred speech and swaying while standing as they spoke with him, court documents said. He also allegedly refused to submit to a breath test or a legal blood draw, though police collected a sample after obtaining a warrant. Police say a DOT record check showed Micik’s driver’s license was revoked, and he had an IID requirement and a 0.02 percent blood alcohol restriction due to his four prior convictions. He also had an outstanding warrant through the Department of Corrections.

Micik was charged May 15 with felony drunken driving and failing to install an IID after a court order. On Nov. 10, Circuit Judge Greg Strasser sentenced Micik to two years in prison followed by three years of extended supervision, which covers both cases. Micik was granted 317 days credit for time served while awaiting trial.