A 13-year-old boy found pinned beneath an ATV Wednesday died of his injuries at a Marshfield hospital, officials said.

Shawano County deputies and EMS responded at about 4:30 p.m. Nov. 7 to a 911 call and discovered the boy unconscious on Nightingale Road near Oak Road. Police are unsure how long the Wittenberg boy was lying beneath the ATV, as there were no witnesses to the crash.

The boy, whose name was not released, was initially transported to Aspirus Wausau Hospital before being transferred to Marshfield. There, he died of his injuries, police said.

The crash is being investigated by the Wisconsin Dept. of Natural Resources, the agency that handles all fatal ATV crashes.

