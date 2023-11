Wausau Pilot & Review

The field is set for the 2023 WIAA State Football Championships after Level 4 divisional semifinals were held across Wisconsin on Friday, Nov. 10.

The 2023 WIAA State Football Championships will be held Nov. 16-17 at Camp Randall Stadium in Madison. Championship games in Divisions 7, 6, 5 and 4 will be played Thursday, Nov. 16, with finals in Divisions 3, 2 and 1 on Friday, Nov. 17.

Here’s a look at the Level 4 scoreboard:

2023 WIAA State Football Playoffs

Level 4

All games to be played Friday, Nov. 10, 7 p.m.

Division 1

No. 2 Milwaukee Marquette (11-2) 14, No. 2 Kimberly (10-2) 7

No. 2 Franklin (13-0) 35, No. 1 Sussex Hamilton (12-1) 0

Division 2

No. 1 Waunakee (13-0) 24, No. 1 Kaukauna (11-2) 14

No. 2 Lake Geneva Badger (13-0) 28, No. 2 Sun Prairie East (10-3) 6

Division 3

No. 1 Rice Lake (12-1) 30, No. 2 Green Bay Notre Dame (11-2) 15

No. 4 Grafton (11-2) 17, No. 7 Stoughton (7-6) 6

Division 4

No. 1 Lodi (13-0) 49, No. 4 Baldwin-Woodville (10-3) 29

No. 2 Luxemburg-Casco (12-1) 23, No. 2 Waukesha Catholic Memorial (10-3) 21

Division 5

No. 3 Wrightstown (11-2) 33, No. 5 St. Croix Falls (8-5) 12

No. 1 La Crosse Aquinas (12-1) 58, No. 3 Horicon/Hustisford (10-3) 14

Division 6

No. 2 Stratford (12-1) 35, No. 1 Grantsburg (12-1) 21

No. 1 Darlington (12-1) 34, No. 1 Kewaunee (12-1) 28

Division 7

No. 2 Edgar (12-1) 21, No. 3 Bangor (11-2) 3

No. 3 Black Hawk/Warren (12-1) 36, No. 1 Reedsville (12-1) 7

