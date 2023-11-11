Wausau Pilot & Review

WAUKESHA – Five Wausau East athletes competed in four events at the 2023 WIAA Division 2 Girls Swimming & Diving Championships on Friday at Waukesha South High School.

Senior Olivia Schjoneman swam in two individual events and two relays for the Lumberjacks. She finished 14th in the 50-yard freestyle in 25.35 seconds and 13th in the 100 freestyle in 56.06 seconds. Anne Dickinson of Whitefish Bay won the 50 in 23.82, and Sienna Nitke of Ashwaubenon was victorious in the 100 in 50.68.

Chloe Nilles, Elle Nelson, Ollie Liss’sGravemade and Schjoneman finished in 14th place in 1:45.59 in the 200-yard freestyle relay, and the team of Nilles, Bailey Berndt, Liss’sGravemade and Schjoneman ended up 12th in 3:53.12.

Rhinelander won both events, winning the 200 relay in 1:38.18 and the 400 relay in 3:30.61 on its way to the overall team state title.

Click here for the complete results, courtesy of the WIAA

