MILWAUKEE (AP) — Kam Jones scored 23 points and Oso Ighodaro had 13 points and 11 rebounds as No. 5 Marquette coasted to a 95-65 win over Rider on Friday night.

The Golden Eagles lost reigning Big East Player of the Year Tyler Kolek late in the game. Kolek, who had six assists and five rebounds, hobbled off the court and into the locker room with just under 8 minutes left and did not return.

Coach Shaka Smart said the guard turned his ankle after stepping on another player’s foot and will get treatment.

“We’ll see how it responds,” Smart said.

David Joplin and Chase Ross, who came off the bench, each scored 11 points for Marquette (2-0).

Rider (1-1) was paced by 15 points from Mervin James while T.J. Weeks Jr. had 14 points and 12 rebounds.

The Golden Eagles made their first five field goal attempts and led the entire game. They made 7 of 12 3-pointers in the first half and led 49-32 at the break. Ighodaro, a 6-11 forward, received a backcourt pass near the midcourt logo with just over 8 minutes left in the first half. He needed only three dribbles to elude two defenders and score a right-handed layup from the left side of the basket.

On the night, Jones made 5 of 11 3-pointers.

“I’m just taking my time, taking the shots I want,” he said. “Not really forcing any. That can lead to a lot of misses.”

Marquette, winner of the Big East’s regular-season and tournament championships last season, had 11 steals.

Kolek didn’t attempt a shot until missing a layup with just under 3 minutes left in the first half.

Rider, picked by Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference coaches as the preseason favorite to win the conference, committed 16 turnovers to Marquette’s nine.

James, picked as the MAAC’s Preseason Player of the Year, committed five turnovers. He was held to five first-half points.

“We’re a talented team,” coach Kevin Baggett said. “We’ve just got to take our time and not take quick shots and turn the ball over and give up as many threes.”

BIG PICTURE

Rider: To stay with top opponents, will need to avoid scoring droughts like the nearly four-minute one it endured in the first half. Marquette went on an 9-0 run in that span to take a 35-21 lead.

Marquette: Continued to prove it can score big, after putting up 92 on Northern Illinois on Monday.

UP NEXT

Rider: Another major conference road game Monday at Nebraska.

Marquette: First road game is Tuesday at No. 25 Illinois.

