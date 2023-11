Wausau Pilot & Review

Police are asking for the public’s help locating a 62-year-old Lac du Flambeau man reported missing this week.

John Fredrick Waube, of Lac du Flambeau, was last seen Nov. 6. Police describe him as 5’11” tall weighing about 240 pounds with brown eyes and black hair.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Lac du Flambeau Police Department at 715-588-7717.

