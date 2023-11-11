Editor’s note: Wausau Pilot & Review gladly publishes commentary from readers, residents and candidates for local offices. The views of readers and columnists are independent of this newspaper and do not necessarily reflect the views of Wausau Pilot & Review. To submit, email editor@wausaupilotandreview.com or mail to 500 N. Third St., Suite 208-8, Wausau, Wis. 54403.

Dear editor:

On Monday, Nov. 13, Wausau’s Board of Education will hold its most important meeting since the “partner school” controversy of the early 1990s or even the decision to build Wausau West in the late 1960s. At issue is a whole-cloth “restructuring” of the district that will close elementary schools, shuffle grades between middle and high schools, and require nearly the entire student body of Wausau to be bussed across town, in some cases (we have been told) for up to 3 hours per day, and in some cases for all twelve years. Standing nearly alone, board member Pat McKee is proposing alternative, common-sense solutions. They are practical, fiscally-responsible, family-forward, accountable to the tax-payers, and, above all, responsive to the expressed concerns of the community. Discussion of McKee’s proposal has been placed on Monday’s agenda.

The school board meets at a time, 5 p.m., that is difficult or impossible for most people to attend. They are just getting off work, picking up children, and making dinner for their families. Making public comment at a board meeting, especially if it objects to board action, is highly intimidating. I have seen it reduce strong people to tears. The agenda for Monday’s meeting was published only on Friday afternoon. The location has been moved from Longfellow to the School Forest, ensuring that even fewer people can attend or offer comment. We do not yet know if the meeting will even be live-streamed. This consequential discussion has been sandwiched between the VIP tour and a ribbon cutting for the new environmental learning center, for which a “save the date” announcement, framing it as a long-planned event, was published just on Tuesday. This is a celebration of accomplishment. Indeed, we are very proud of our school forest. And, the occasion is burying the lede and squelching dissent.

Before McKee’s proposal has even been considered by the board, the administration produced a 42-page rebuttal, festooned with exclamation points, and castigating McKee’s solutions as maintenance of the “status quo” and “separate [but] not equal.” Despite beginning and ending with self-help quotations about positivity, the administration’s presentation relies heavily on fear. It appeals to vaguely-worded surveys from years ago with poor response rates and barely 50% agreement that some sort of “restructuring” was needed to address district challenges, and before the public knew what the superintendent had in mind. When staff was given more clarity, confidence dropped below 50% and community confidence dropped to 17.59% with only 233 people responding to the survey. What should have been a red flag was taken as a green light. Meanwhile, a grass-roots petition garnering over 2,000 signatures asking the community to be engaged with an advisory referendum was denied by the school board.

If the superintendent’s plan is the best path forward, then it should stand up to the scrutiny of public discussion. If the school board refuses to listen to the voices of the people, the board should at a minimum listen to the voices of their own members. Pat’s proposal deserves a good hearing, without prejudice or interference by the administration. Monday may be the public’s last chance to weigh-in on what we want the experience of education in Wausau to be for decades to come. I know this is exhausting, but it is again time to email the school board and tell them what we think, make a public comment, and attend Monday’s meeting if possible.

Whatever happens, I am confident of this: the Wausau School District WILL flourish, and not because we have one high school or two; but because the kids of Wausau are the best kids. The teachers of Wausau are the best human beings. And the people of Wausau are proud of and care deeply about our neighborhood schools. That was, is, and will continue to be, a recipe for success.

Scott Seefeldt, Wausau

