Wausau Pilot & Review

WAUKESHA – Marisol Swenson had a top-10 finish in the 100-yard butterfly for D.C. Everest at the 2023 WIAA Division 1 Girls Swimming & Diving Championships at Waukesha South High School on Saturday.

Swenson finished 10th in the 100 butterfly in a time of 57.49 seconds to lead the way for the Evergreens, who had swimmers compete in three events at state.

Swenson also teamed with Cenia Stefonek, Navaeh Mathwich and Lilliana Jessen to place 22nd in the 200 freestyle relay in 1:41.34.

Jessen added a 24th-place finish in the 50 freestyle, swimming in 24.70 seconds.

Middleton won the Division 1 team championship, finishing with 212.5 points.

Click here to view the entire state meet results, courtesy of the WIAA

Like this: Like Loading...