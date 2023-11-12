Find More Donation + Volunteer Opportunities. Go to the United Way Volunteer Connection volunteer website at unitedwaymc.galaxydigital.com.

Are You Free On Fridays? Habitat for Humanity of Wausau seeks Friday volunteers. Whether you want to help on the sales floor or in the donation area, there is a job for you. At the ReStore, community donations are put out to sell, and all proceeds go toward building homes. Ages 14+. Contact Kelsey Drysdale at kdrysdale@habitatwausau.org for more information.

Get Your Family, Group, or Workplace Involved. Be part of United Way of Marathon County’s Bold Goal to lift 10,000 families to financial stability by helping at the Community Closet. Shifts are every third Thursday of the month from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. Tasks include sorting donations and putting them out on the racks, ensuring that a variety of all clothing is out, and general organizing. Register at https://www.unitedwaymc.org/volunteer.

Help People Get Much-Needed Tax Breaks & Refunds. You don’t have to be a tax pro to volunteer with AARP Tax-Aide. There are many ways to get involved and connect with people in your community. Sign up by contacting Sue Mortensen at smortensen0084@charter.net.

Interested in STEM? STEM Lab volunteers at the new Children’s Imaginarium will assist in running the lab during open hours and assist families with activities. Volunteers will monitor cleanliness, safety and security in exhibit and classroom area(s). Depending on volunteer’s skill and comfort level, volunteers could also submit STEM activity suggestions or lead an activity or class. Submit a volunteer inquiry form at https://childrensimaginarium.org/support or contact Hello@childrensimaginarium.org or 715-907-7801, extension 101, with questions.

Do You Like Meeting New People? Volunteers are so important to the Neighbors’ Place Market experience. Provide your neighbors the dignity, customer service and nourishment they deserve in their time of need. Stock and organize market shelves, help answer guest questions or assist with shopping to make a meaningful impact every day. Shifts vary. Want to learn more or interested in a tour? Contact Catherine Wollenzien at catherine@neighborsplace.org or 715-803-6984 to apply.

In-Kind Donated Items Needed

Children’s Winter Gear Needed. The Community Closet at the United Way of Marathon County seeks winter outerwear donations to meet the needs of local families as cold weather approaches; specifically, snow pants and coats, sizes 12 months through big kid 16-18. Drop off any donations at the United Way office, 705 S. 24th Ave., Suite 440, in Wausau, during business hours.

STEM Supplies Needed. The new Children’s Imaginarium seeks the following donations for STEM programming: reams of white paper – legal and standard (8 ½ x 11), colored construction paper, children’s scissors, glue guns, glue sticks, crayons, colored pencils, markers, Elmer’s glue, Scotch tape, colored duct tape, Sharpies (all colors), rulers, erasers, pencils, pens (all colors). Contact Amanda at Hello@childrensimaginarium.org or 715-907-7801, extension 101, to schedule drop off.

Source: United Way of Marathon County

