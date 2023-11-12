By Paul Lecker

Wausau Newman Catholic had six players earn spots on the 2023 All-Central Wisconsin Conference Boys Soccer Team, as voted on by the conference coaches following the season.

Junior Nolyn Lindner was a first-team selection for the Cardinals, who finished 7-5 in conference play and in fourth place in the final standings.

Senior Evan Zubke, junior Noah Martin and sophomore Lucas Erdman were second-team selections, while Chuexengo Lo and Lillian Bodenheimer earned honorable mention accolades for Newman Catholic.

Zubke led the team with 27 goals and 14 assists, Martin had 25 goals and seven assists, Erdman had eight goals and a team-best 20 assists, and Linder ended the season with seven goals and six assists for the Cardinals in the 2023 season.

Senior forward Alex Edwards was one of four players from CWC champion Marshfield Columbus Cahtolic named to the first team and was named the CWC Player of the Year.

Columbus Catholic coach Jeff Edwards was named CWC Coach of the Year as the Dons reached the WIAA Division 4 sectional final before a loss to Washburn/Bayfield.

2023 All-Central Wisconsin Conference Boys Soccer Team

First team: Ayden Kazda, so., forward, Amherst; Carlos Lopez, jr., forward, Amherst; Shayden Abbott Beversdorf, so., center-back, Amherst; Alex Martin, sr., goalkeeper, Amherst; Nolyn Lindner, jr., center-back/sweeper, Wausau Newman Catholic; Alex Edwards, sr., forward, Marshfield Columbus Catholic; Cy Becker, sr., defense, Marshfield Columbus Catholic; Charlie Moore, sr., midfield, Marshfield Columbus Catholic; Lucas Kreklau, sr., Marshfield Columbus Catholic; Maxwell Grabiec, sr., ST, Stevens Point Pacelli; Braeden Flaker, jr., ST, Stevens Point Pacelli.

Second team: Porter Hoffman, sr., Gresham/Bowler; Colby Belongia, jr., Gresham/Bowler; Braydn Screnock, fr., center midfield, Northland Lutheran; Joe Oblender, jr., forward, Northland Lutheran; Jack Hahn, sr., defense/midfield, Northland Lutheran; Evan Zubke, sr., forward/midfield, Wausau Newman Catholic; Noah Martin, jr., forward/midfield, Wausau Newman Catholic; Lucas Erdman, so., DCM, Wausau Newman Catholic; Ben Weiland, fr., defense, Marshfield Columbus Catholic; Mason Edwards, so., midfield, Marshfield Columbus Catholic; Samuel Grabiec, jr., CM, Stevens Point Pacelli.

Honorable mention: Milo Graham, so., forward, Amherst; Otto Shultz, jr., midfield, Amherst; Antek Zoromski Linde, fr., midfield, Amherst; Isaac Snyder, so., midfield, Amherst; Ethan May, so., Gresham/Bowler; Andrew Wichmann, jr., midfield, Northland Lutheran; Zeb Prahl, so., outside midfield, Northland Lutheran; Chuexengo Lo, jr., back, Wausau Newman Catholic; Lillian Bodenheimer, so., forward, Wausau Newman Catholic; Cade Jansen, so., midfield, Marshfield Columbus Catholic; Nathan Nemitz, sr., defense, Marshfield Columbus Catholic; Josh Van Wyhe, sr., defense, Marshfield Columbus Catholic; Matthew Constantineau, fr., CM, Stevens Point Pacelli; Noah Hasler, so., LM, Stevens Point Pacelli; Lexington Koenigs, fr., LB, Stevens Point Pacelli.

Player of the Year: Alex Edwards, Marshfield Columbus Catholic.

Coach of the Year: Jeff Edwards, Marshfield Columbus Catholic.

