WAUSAU – The Wausau Conservatory of Music will hold its annual Christmas for Kids in December.

Children and parents can enjoy a variety of entertainment, including games, holiday music and pictures with Santa from noon to 3 p.m. Dec. 10 at the conservatory, 404 Seymour St. Wausau. Additionally, conservatory students and guest entertainers will perform holiday music and the 2023-24 Central Wisconsin Educational Theatre Alliance cast will host a “Beauty and the Beast” sing-along.

Children can try their luck at holiday bingo, make a holiday craft provided by the Center for Visual Arts and sit for pictures with Santa. Each child can take home their own stocking filled with treats, toys and a recorder. The event also will provide recorder lessons for children to learn about their new instrument.

Families can attend at either noon or 1:30 p.m. Children 13 and younger are $5, and adults are free. Snacks and refreshments will be offered.

Three hundred tickets are available per timeslot and reservations are required.

For more information and to buy tickets, visit wausauconservatory.org/Christmas or call 715-845-6279.

