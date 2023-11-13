On Wednesday, November 8, 2023 Cookies for Caregivers delivered dozens of freshly baked cookies to the Veterans Weekly Cup-of-Coffee group meeting at Denny’s in Rothschild. The cookies were their way of showing their gratitude, appreciation and respect for our veterans who served for our country and community. Over 85 veterans and the Denny’s staff enjoyed the cookies. They were also able to take cookies home for their families to enjoy.

Cookies for Caregivers was started in Huntingdon, PA. during the COVID-19 experience in 2020. Since then, over 30 chapters have been launched in 21 different states. The local chapter here in the greater Wausau area, is currently the only one in Wisconsin.

If you are interested in recommending other community heroes for us to thank, or if you’d enjoy baking or being a delivery helper, please join and comment on our Facebook page. We’d love to have you!

www.facebook.com/groups/cookiesforcaregiverswausauwi/

Or contact Renate – renate.wis@gmail.com Sarah – titan86@gmail.com or Jeanne jhanson2216@gmail.com

Photo, Jeff Plunkett & Vicki Plunkett of Kronenwetter and (in the red sweater) Sarah Wegner of Wausau.

Story and photos courtesy of Mike Heilmann

