ATHENS – The Marathon County Public Library’s Athens Branch has announced the opening of its new location at 203 Alfred St., Athens, beginning today, Nov. 13.

“We are beyond excited about the Athens Branch Library moving along with the village to their new location on Alfred Street,” said Leah Giordano, library director. “The building and interior are beautiful, with natural wood design features and grand ceilings. Athens branch staff … have done a fantastic job in getting our new home moved in and ready for patrons.”

The public is invited to explore the new location during regular operating hours, which resume today. Call the Athens Branch at 715-257-7292 for more information.

