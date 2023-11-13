By Shereen Siewert | Wausau Pilot & Review

A 35-year-old Kronenwetter woman is facing multiple criminal charges, the result of an investigation that began when her three young children repeatedly came to school smelling of marijuana and urine.

The overpowering odor was reported by multiple teachers as well as an anonymous person who lives in the same apartment complex as the children, age 5, 7 and 8. That, coupled with the knowledge that methamphetamine often smells like urine, prompted a visit by police.

Investigators on Nov. 9 obtained a search warrant before appearing at Charrish Winfory’s Kronenwetter apartment. There, officers allegedly discovered marijuana, some of which tested positive for fentanyl, on the kitchen table as the three children played in the home.

Police say they also found a birth certificate, social security card and other identification that did not belong to Winfory or anyone in her family. A safe allegedly contained multiple bags containing drugs and a white powder residue that tested positive for methamphetamine and fentanyl. Pills found inside the safe, which Winfory allegedly said were weight loss pills that did not contain illegal drugs, later tested positive for methamphetamine, police said.

Winfory was booked into the Marathon County Jail. One day later, she was charged with possession of methamphetamine with intent to deliver, possession of narcotic drugs, possession of THC, maintaining a drug trafficking place, child neglect and other related charges.

During an initial appearance, Circuit Judge Mike Moran ordered a $5,000 cash bond for Winfory, who has a previous cocaine distribution conviction. Winfory remains behind bars as of Monday, with a review hearing set for Nov. 15.

