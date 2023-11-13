WAUSAU – Women United, an affinity group of United Way of Marathon County, is accepting grant applications from nonprofits working to lift women and their families to financial stability.

The application deadline is Nov. 30.

Programs that focus on increasing self-sufficiency to improve women’s lives, the lives of their families, and the community are eligible.

Last year, Childcaring Inc. was one of the recipients. Those funds were used to support their Good Start Grants which helped families pay for a portion of childcare.

Women United members come together to create a better place for local women who are facing various hardships in their life by raising awareness, money and resources to help bridge the documented gaps in current services.

For more information or to apply visit Women United | United Way of Marathon County (unitedwaymc.org)

