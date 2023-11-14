Wausau Pilot & Review

Conference runner-up Newman Catholic earned five spots on the 2023 All-Marawood Conference South Division Volleyball, including a pair on the first team.

Junior Lily Shields was a unanimous first-team pick, and senior Paige Guld also was also named to the seven-player first team for the Cardinals, who placed second behind Stratford with a 4-1 record in the Marawood South.

Stratford juniors Kalyn Schueller and Emerson Roy, Wisconsin Rapids Assumption junior Anna Schooley, and Marathon senior Ava Krueger were also unanimous first-team picks. Edgar sophomore Kaitlyn Hartnady rounds out the first team. Krueger was named Player of the Year.

Stratford’s Brooke Kafka was picked as Coach of the Year.

Newman Catholic’s Camille Sobloewski and Ashley Jankowski were among the second-team selections, and Annika Svennes was an honorable mention choice as well for the Cardinals, who lost to Wonewoc-Center in the Division 4 championship match at the WIAA state tournament.

2023 All-Marawood Conference South Division Volleyball Team

(*denotes unanimous selection)

First team: *Anna Schooley, jr., Wisconsin Rapids Assumption; *Ava Krueger, sr., Marathon; *Lily Shields, jr., Wausau Newman Catholic; *Emerson Roy, jr., Stratford; *Kalyn Schueller, jr., Stratford; Paige Guld, sr., Wausau Newman Catholic; Kaitlyn Hartnady, so., Edgar.

Second team: Jayden Glaza, sr., Wisconsin Rapids Assumption; Makayla Wirkus, sr., Edgar; Ashley Jankowski, sr., Wausau Newman Catholic; Camille Sobolewski, so., Wausau Newman Catholic; Daisy Yoder, jr., Stratford; McKenzie Novotny, jr., Stratford; Maggie Baltus, sr., Auburndale.

Honorable mention: Madi Abbott, sr., Wisconsin Rapids Assumption; Autumn Moon, sr., Wisconsin Rapids Assumption; Sidney Wolff, so., Auburndale; Chesney Nagel, fr., Auburndale; Emily Murkowski, sr., Edgar; Brooke Imhoff, sr., Edgar; Chenpieng Phakitthong, jr., Marathon; Katie LeBlanc, jr., Marathon; Annika Svennes, jr., Wausau Newman Catholic; Tria Tubbs, so., Stratford.

Player of the Year: Ava Krueger, Marathon.

Coach of the Year: Brooke Kafka, Stratford.

