By Evan Casey | Wisconsin Public Radio

A week after former manager Craig Counsell’s surprise departure for the Chicago Cubs, the Milwaukee Brewers have reportedly found his replacement.

According to a report from Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic, the Brewers plan to hire bench coach Pat Murphy as their new manager. Murphy has been with the organization since 2015, with Counsell hiring him as his right-hand man months after he took over as manager.

The team has not confirmed the report.

Murphy, 64, had a short professional baseball career in the minor leagues and has managed college baseball teams during his long history with the sport. He managed Counsell as a player when he was the head coach of the University of Notre Dame’s baseball team.

Before joining the Brewers, Murphy was special assistant of baseball operations for the San Diego Padres. He served as interim manager of that team for a short period in 2015.

Murphy was considered to be a top contender for the job after Counsell left, with Brewers General Manager Matt Arnold telling reporters he was considering him for the role.

During a press conference last week, Brewers owner Mark Attanasio also said he had already started to talk with players about qualities they want to see in their next manager.

“We plan on winning with the next manager,” Attanasio said.

Murphy will now take over a club with an uncertain future, as reports have been swirling lately that the team is open to trading “virtually any player” following Counsell’s exit. Meanwhile, the Brewers’ rivals to the south have been linked to Shohei Ohtani, who is expected to sign the largest baseball contract ever during the offseason.

