WAUSAU – The Center for the Visual Arts will host a free reception from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. Nov. 17 for two exhibits that opened recently.

The Caroline S. Mark Gallery features “Inside Out” and the Vault Gallery features “Art by the Foot,” both running through Dec. 23.

“Inside Out” features artwork from CVA gallery install volunteers perspective. This crew has a combined 160+ years of service as CVA volunteers.

“Inside Out.” Photo courtesy Center for the Visual Arts.

“Art by the Foot” is a small work exhibition perfect for starting or building an art collection. With more than 90 works of art by 66 artists, all pieces are under 12″ x 12″ in size. Artists participating in this exhibit were selected from a competitive pool of submissions by jury.

The public is invited. Appetizers and beverages will be provided.

If you go

“Inside Out”

On display now through Dec. 23

Caroline S. Marks Gallery – CVA

427 N. Fourth St., Wausau

Free entry during regular hours: Wednesday-Friday 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Wednesday through Friday; noon to 4 p.m. Saturday

“Art by the Foot”

On display now through Dec. 23

Vault Gallery – CVA

