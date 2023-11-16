Joshua Woods, 41, of Onalaska. Initial appearance Nov. 15, 2023: Second-degree sexual assault of a child - repeater

Wausau Pilot & Review

Editor’s note: This weekly feature of Wausau Pilot & Review is being published in response to reader concerns about crime and safety in the Wausau area and to keep readers informed about their neighborhoods.

Wausau Pilot & Review does not publish photos of minors, except in extreme circumstances, determined on a case-by-case basis. Wisconsin treats 17-year-olds as adults in the criminal justice system. Misdemeanor charges are listed only if they are filed alongside a felony in a single case.

If felony charges are verified as dropped or reduced to a misdemeanor, photos will be removed upon request after emailing editor@wausaupilotandreview.com and verification through the court system.

All photos are courtesy of the Marathon County Sheriff’s Department and are considered public record in the state of Wisconsin.

Some photos were not available at the time of publication but can be requested from the Marathon County Sheriff’s Department.

Email editor@wausaupilotandreview.com with questions or concerns.

You are advised that a charge is merely an accusation and that a defendant is presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty.

Aaron Ebensperger, 38, of Wausau. Nov. 13, 2023: Bail jumping, take and drive a vehicle without consent, reckless driving, fleeing an officer, possession of an illegally obtained prescription
Tomas Perez-Mendoza, 42, of Marathon. Nov. 9, 2023: Second-degree sexual assault of a child
Walter Lee Calloway, 31, of Wausau. Nov. 10, 2023: Strangulation and suffocation, theft, first-degree recklessly endangering safety, intimidating a victim of a domestic abuse crime, publishing a private representation without consent, criminal damage to property, disorderly conduct, failure to comply with an officer, bail jumping
Ashton Dreiling, 22, of Wausau. Nov. 13, 2023: Criminal damage to property more than $2,500, battery by prisoners, throw or discharge bodily fluid at a public safety worker or prosecutor
John Klicpera, 38, of Marshfield. Nov. 16, 2023: Substantial battery, strangulation and suffocation, false imprisonment, battery
Jesse Ferrari, 45, of Wausau. Initial appearance Nov. 15, 2023: Robbery with the threat of force, retail theft
James O’Malley, 45, of Wausau. Nov. 14, 2023: Battery or threat to a judge, prosecutor or law enforcement officer
Hannah Rausch, 24, of Tomahawk. Nov. 13, 2023: Possession of narcotic drugs, bail jumping
Mitchell McAdam, 67, of Mosinee. Nov. 13, 2023: Fifth-offense OWI
Lori Green, 56, of Weston. Nov. 13, 2023: Theft, bail jumping
Stephany Luevano, 26, of Wausau. Nov. 13, 2023: Forgery, possession of methamphetamine
Joshua Woods, 41, of Onalaska. Initial appearance Nov. 15, 2023: Second-degree sexual assault of a child – repeater
Dylan Tallman, 35, of Weston. Nov. 15, 2023: Bail jumping, OWI, resisting or obstructing an officer
Carter Hinz, 21, of Mosinee. Nov. 15, 2023: Fleeing an officer, bail jumping
David Everson, 40. Nov. 15, 2023: Misappropriate ID info to avoid penalty, bail jumping
Nicholas Langston, 32, of Wausau. Nov. 16, 2023: Throw or discharge bodily fluid at a public safety worker or prosecutor
Devon Hall, 24, of Milwaukee. Nov. 16, 2023: Take and drive a vehicle without the owner’s consent