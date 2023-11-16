Prevail Bank is holding a matching fundraiser for local nonprofits through Dec. 8.
The financial institution will match every dollar donated at its nine office locations, up to $1,000 each, for local nonprofits chosen by each individual branch.
The nonprofits, for which funds are being collected
Baraboo – Sauk County Children’s Giving Tree
Eau Claire – Eau Claire County Human Services’ Giving Tree
Marshfield – Marshfield Area Pet Shelter
Medford – Hope Hospice
Owen – The Owen-Withee Food Pantry. (Note: The Owen-Withee Lions Club will match the donations Prevail Bank collects, up to $1,000, for the benefit of the pantry as well.)
Phillips – Catkins Animal Rescue
Stevens Point – The Uplift Foundation (benefiting women and children in crisis)
Wausau – The Granite House (benefiting those with a mental illness)
Wisconsin Rapids – Acacia Foundation (benefiting Wood County’s K9 Unit)
Anyone can contribute; a person does not need to be a bank customer to participate.