Prevail Bank is holding a matching fundraiser for local nonprofits through Dec. 8.

The financial institution will match every dollar donated at its nine office locations, up to $1,000 each, for local nonprofits chosen by each individual branch.

The nonprofits, for which funds are being collected

Baraboo – Sauk County Children’s Giving Tree

Eau Claire – Eau Claire County Human Services’ Giving Tree

Marshfield – Marshfield Area Pet Shelter

Medford – Hope Hospice

Owen – The Owen-Withee Food Pantry. (Note: The Owen-Withee Lions Club will match the donations Prevail Bank collects, up to $1,000, for the benefit of the pantry as well.)

Phillips – Catkins Animal Rescue

Stevens Point – The Uplift Foundation (benefiting women and children in crisis)

Wausau – The Granite House (benefiting those with a mental illness)

Wisconsin Rapids – Acacia Foundation (benefiting Wood County’s K9 Unit)

Anyone can contribute; a person does not need to be a bank customer to participate.

