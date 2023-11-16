The YMCA Camp Glacier Hollow has recently achieved accreditation by American Camp Association, the Stevens Point Area YMCA announced this week.

“At YMCA Camp Glacier Hollow, we’ve undergone a rigorous peer review process and met the high standards set by the American Camp Association. This accreditation solidifies our dedication to ensuring the best for our campers,” said Ryan Zietlow, president/CEO of the Stevens Point Area YMCA, in a news release.

ACA accreditation means that YMCA Camp Glacier Hollow submitted to a thorough review of up to 266 standards of its operation— from staff qualifications and training to emergency management — and complied with the highest standards in the industry.

To learn more about the ACA, visit www.acacamps.org.

Registration for the 2024 day and overnight camp season will open on Jan. 1, 2024. YMCA Camp Glacier Hollow also works with school groups, clubs and businesses to develop connections and team-building.

