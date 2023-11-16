Dear editor,

The hard-working people of Wisconsin understand our political system is broken. Rather than making headlines for their accomplishments in Washington, politicians are capturing attention for high school-like antics of infighting and name-calling. Meanwhile, the real issues facing working people are being overlooked and neglected.

It’s time for something new. I am excited to share my vision for Wisconsin (Congressional) District 7, a vision centered on moving us forward together. As your candidate for Congress, I am committed to protecting our families, freedoms and futures.

1. Prioritizing working families

I firmly believe that healthcare is a fundamental human right. Our healthcare system is currently designed to profit major insurance companies at the expense of everyday citizens. I propose a shift toward a system where everyone can access the care they need without the burden of overwhelming bills. The cost of living crisis in our district is unacceptable. It’s time for federal policies that reward hard work, not lobbying power. I am dedicated to enacting a federal jobs program, ensuring every Wisconsinite has access to a stable job at a living wage.

2. Fighting for a livable future

Wisconsin’s environment is under threat, and urgent action is needed. I advocate for legislation that creates green jobs for Wisconsin families while transitioning our economy away from fossil fuels. A sustainable, thriving planet is crucial for the next generation. The mental health and substance abuse crisis cannot be ignored. I am committed to comprehensive solutions, including expanding access to mental health care and acknowledging the limitations of law enforcement in addressing these complex issues.

3. Securing our American freedoms

Democracy is the cornerstone of our nation, and I am dedicated to its integrity. Fair and unbiased elections, free from gerrymandering and external influences, are paramount. Recent threats to fundamental rights, such as the overturning of Roe v. Wade, demand our attention. I stand unwavering in my commitment to preserving liberties, ensuring body autonomy in medical choices, and advocating for equal rights under the law.

I am running for Congress to represent the working families of Wisconsin today and to prioritize the safety and well-being of the generations of tomorrow. Let’s ensure everyone has an opportunity to pursue the American Dream. Let’s rebuild our local businesses and communities with an eye toward the future. Let’s defend our democratic ideals to rekindle trust in our government.

Sincerely,

Kyle Kilbourn, Democratic candidate for Wisconsin’s 7th Congressional District in 2024

