A 34-year-old Eagle River man is dead after a single-vehicle crash Wednesday, police said.

The crash was reported at about 8 p.m. Nov. 15 on Sundstein Road in Eagle River. Deputies say the man was driving a GMC Yukon at a high speed, lost control and crashed into a tree.

The man died at the scene. His name is being withheld pending family notification.

The crash remains under investigation.

