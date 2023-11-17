WAUSAU – Central Wisconsin Children’s Theatre will perform the musical “Finding Nemo Jr.” Nov. 24- 26 at the James F. Veninga Theater at UW Center for Civic Engagement on the UWSP campus in Wausau.

More than 70 youths have roles in this 60-minute stage adaptation of the 2003 Pixar movie, which includes new music by award-winning songwriting team Kristen Anderson-Lopez and Robert Lopez.

“Finding Nemo” tells the story of Marlin, an anxious and over-protective clownfish, who lives in the Great Barrier Reef with his kid Nemo, who longs to explore the world beyond their home. When Nemo is captured and taken to Sydney, Marlin sets off on an epic adventure across the ocean. With the help of lovable characters, such as optimistic Dory, laid-back sea turtle Crush, and the supportive Tank Gang, Marlin and Nemo overcome challenges on their journey to find each other and themselves.

The musical features memorable songs such as “Just Keep Swimming,” “Fish Are Friends Not Food,” and “Go With the Flow.”

Showtimes

Nov. 24: 2 p.m. and 7 p.m.

Nov. 25: 2 p.m. and 7 p.m.

Nov. 26: at 2 p.m.

Get tickets at https://cwct.booktix.net.

