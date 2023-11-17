Wausau Pilot & Review

The search for a missing Lac du Flambeau man ended this week after his body was discovered in a densely wooded area of the northwoods, police said.

John Fredrick Waube, 62, was reported missing last week, prompting an intense search effort by the Lac du Flambeau Police Department and other neighboring agencies. Prior to his disappearance, he was last seen Nov. 3, police said.

A search and rescue dog with the Newbold Fire Department found Waube’s body at about 11 a.m. Thursday. The medical examiner’s office then responded to the scene.

A cause of death has not been released.

