WESTON – Green Bay Preble held D.C. Everest to just six made field goals and defeated the Evergreens 52-24 in the girls basketball season-opener for both teams on Friday night at the Greenheck Fieldhouse at D.C. Everest High School.

Preble ran out to a 25-9 lead by halftime and were able to finish off the victory.

Helena Paphlam had 13 points to lead the Hornets.

McKenna Bullis scored 10 points on the strength of 6-for-7 shooting at the free throw line to lead D.C. Everest.

D.C. Everest returns to action against Eau Claire Regis at home on Friday, Nov. 24, at 4 p.m.

Hornets 52, Evergreens 24

Green Bay Preble 25 27 – 52

D.C. Everest 9 15 – 24

GREEN BAY PREBLE (52): Rachelle Gorecki 2 0-2 4, Annika Watzka 1 0-0 2, Sophia Smith 0 0-1 0, Brooklyn Lucassen 4 0-0 9, Kyla Shefchik 1 0-0 2, Aubrey Boeder 1 0-0 0, Jayla Dreger 1 0-2 2, Izabella Umentrum 1 8-8 10, Brynn Beauchamp 0 0-1 0, Ella Cotter 0 0-4 0, Helena Paphlam 6 0-0 13, Jada Raeder 5 0-1 10, Hallie Zuege 0 0-0 0. FG: 21. FT: 8-19. 3-pointers: 2 (Paphlam 1, Lucassen 1). Fouls: 17. Fouled out: none. Record: 1-0.

D.C. EVEREST (24): Kelsey Woolley 1 3-4 6, Brianna Cook 0 0-0 0, Aubrey Klatt 0 0-0 0, Ella Harmon 0 0-0 0, Piper Schulz 0 0-1 0, Kirsten Hall 2 2-3 6, Kinley Karow 0 0-0 0, Clark Piette 0 0-1 0, McKenna Bullis 2 6-7 10, Megan Zemke 1 0-0 2. FG: 6. FT: 13-16. 3-pointers: 1 (Woolley 1). Fouls: 18. Fouled out: none. Record: 0-1.

